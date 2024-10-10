WATCH: Anderson Cooper struck by debris while covering Hurricane Milton live on air

Veteran journalist Anderson Cooper was struck by flying debris while reporting live from Bradenton, Florida, just minutes after Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key. Covering the catastrophic storm for CNN, Cooper, 57, was hit in the face by a piece of debris but quickly recovered, exclaiming, “Woah! That wasn’t good. We’ll probably go inside shortly.” Despite the impact, he continued his live report, a testament to his dedication to covering natural disasters.

Fans and viewers immediately took to social media, expressing concern for Cooper’s safety and urging him to seek shelter. One fan commented, “Get my sweet porcelain glass anchor inside,” while another joked, “CNN had better let Anderson Cooper black out on New Year’s Eve for this.”

Cooper has a long history of covering major storms, including Hurricanes Katrina, Sandy, and Florence. Despite his experience, Hurricane Milton has proven especially dangerous. The storm, with 120 mph winds, tore through the region, causing widespread damage, including ripping the roof off Tropicana Field, where first responders were sheltering.

Authorities have declared multiple flash flood emergencies, and over two million people are currently without power. Milton has already claimed multiple lives, and officials are urging residents to seek higher ground as flooding continues to worsen.