Taylor Swift vs Kim Kardashian in WWE? Here’s why the internet is buzzing

The longstanding rivalry between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian has resurfaced, this time through the lens of WWE, sparking excitement among fans and celebrity watchers. The buzz started when WWE star CM Punk was asked who would win in a hypothetical wrestling match between Swift and Kardashian. Punk immediately backed Swift, predicting a clean victory in the ring.

Though this match is purely fantasy, it reignited conversations about their famous feud, which dates back to 2016. Wrestler Claudio Castagnoli even joked about wanting to collaborate with Swift at an AEW event, further linking her to the wrestling world.

Adding to the tension, Swift’s recent album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, includes a track titled thanK you aIMee, believed to take a subtle jab at Kardashian. Fans were quick to point out that the capitalized letters spell “KIM,” and the lyrics reference their public fallout. This feud originally escalated in 2016 when Kanye West’s song Famous included controversial lyrics about Swift, followed by Kardashian leaking a phone call that falsely suggested Swift had approved the line.

Swift has since opened up about the emotional toll the feud took on her, describing it as public shaming that left her feeling deeply isolated. While a WWE match between the two is unlikely, the imagined showdown has rekindled interest in their tumultuous relationship.