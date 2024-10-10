World

Taylor Swift donates whopping amount to support Hurricane Milton and Helene relief ahead of Miami Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has donated $5 million to support relief efforts for Florida as the state deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and braces for Hurricane Milton’s impact. Feeding America, a nonprofit that aids those affected by hunger, confirmed the donation on Wednesday, thanking Swift for her generosity. The funds will provide essential supplies like food and clean water to communities affected by the storms.

Swift, 34, made the donation quietly without publicizing it on social media. Known for her philanthropic spirit, she has a history of supporting causes related to natural disasters, including a $1 million donation after storms hit Tennessee in 2023.

Swift is set to return to Florida next week for the Miami kickoff of her Eras Tour, which had been on hiatus following shows in Europe. The upcoming Miami concerts, scheduled for October 18-20 at Hard Rock Stadium, have not yet been postponed despite the impending arrival of Hurricane Milton, which is currently listed as a Category 4 storm.

Swift’s donation reflects her close connection to Florida, which she once called home and honored in her song “Florida!!!” from The Tortured Poets Department album. Her latest act of generosity highlights her commitment to helping communities in need, even as she prepares for her next set of sold-out performances.

