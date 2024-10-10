Supreme Court strikes down 2022 ruling on Article 63-A, warns of party leader ‘dictatorship’

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued a 23-page detailed judgment in the Article 63-A interpretation case, overturning its earlier 2022 ruling that barred lawmakers from defying party directives during parliamentary votes.

The detailed decision was delivered by a five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and included Justice Aminud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhail, and Justice Naeem Afghan.

In its October 2 short order, the bench had already nullified the 2022 decision, and the newly released detailed judgment further elaborates on the reasons for the reversal.

The court found that the previous ruling violated the Constitution’s intent and created the risk of turning political party leaders into “dictators,” who could wield unchecked authority over their party members.

The detailed judgment criticized the 2022 decision for referencing foreign laws and cases from countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, and the Privy Council, without properly considering how those nations handle political defections.

The court argued that relying on foreign precedents without fully understanding the laws in those jurisdictions was inappropriate.

The ruling emphasized that the 2022 verdict had undermined democratic principles by allowing party leaders to become unchallenged figures, an outcome that the Constitution did not intend to support.

The court concluded that the annulled judgment paved the way for undemocratic practices within political parties.