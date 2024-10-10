Researchers whet their skills at UoG workshop

GUJRAT: The Department of History and Pakistan Studies held a one-day training workshop titled “Thesis and dissertation Writing Workshop: Normative and Structural Research” at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat on Thursday.

The workshop was conducted in collaboration with the ORIC and Hayatian Historical Society and aimed at familiarizing students with critical and analytical thinking, quality research traits, methodology, result derivation skills and the importance of historical and social topics.

Resource persons included Prof Dr Faraz Anjum from Punjab University Lahore and Dr Irfan Waheed Usmani from Government College University Lahore. The guest of honour was Dean of Social Sciences Prof Dr Faisal Mahmood Mirza, who emphasized the importance of local historiography and ethical research practices. He encouraged students to focus their research on local history and regional topics.

Dr Ghulam Shabbir highlighted the role of universities in national development through quality research.

Dr Faraz Anjum discussed the essential characteristics of a valuable research paper, emphasizing the role of questions and the structured presentation of data and results.

Dr Irfan Waheed Usmani stressed the significance of combining human intelligence with modern AI to achieve the best research outcomes.

As many as 50 PhD and MPhil students attended the workshop. Director ORIC Dr Adil Rashid awarded certificates to all participants at the workshop’s conclusion.

Healthy society dream linked with better mental healthcare

Participants in a rally marking the World Mental Health Day here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat on Thursday pledged to take mental health seriously, overcome their fears and strive for a healthy society.

The rally was organized by the varsity’s Department of Psychology and led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar, accompanied by Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr Faisal Mahmood Mirza and other senior academics.

Chairperson of the Department of Psychology Dr Bushra Akram hosted the event.

Students from various departments participated in the rally. They held posters and placards to raise awareness about mental health, stressing the need to take mental health seriously and strive for a healthy society.

Prof Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar emphasized that sound mental and physical health can help bring to the fore creative abilities of individuals and contribute to national development.

Dr Bushra Akram said that sincere adherence to Islamic practices can help alleviate mental stress. “A positive attitude of teachers towards students and respectful behaviour of administrators towards their subordinates can relieve mental pressure,” Dr Bushra added.