Rafael Nadal retires from tennis, reflects on ‘difficult decision’ in heartfelt video

Rafael Nadal has officially announced his retirement from tennis in an emotional video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 10. The 38-year-old, 22-time Grand Slam champion revealed that his final tournament will be the Davis Cup in Malaga, Spain, in November. Reflecting on his decision, Nadal explained that ongoing physical limitations and the challenges of recent years made it the right time to step away from the sport.

Mil gracias a todos

Many thanks to all

Merci beaucoup à tous

Grazie mille à tutti

谢谢大家

شكرا لكم جميعا

תודה לכולכם

Obrigado a todos

Vielen Dank euch allen

Tack alla

Хвала свима

Gràcies a tots pic.twitter.com/7yPRs7QrOi — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 10, 2024

Nadal, who first experienced success in the Davis Cup in 2004, expressed his gratitude for the memories he has created throughout his career. He thanked his family, including his wife, Mery Perelló, and their 2-year-old son, as well as his longtime team and rivals like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal at the French Open in 2005. PHOTO: Clive Mason/Getty



The video showcased highlights of his illustrious career, including his 14 French Open titles and other memorable wins at Wimbledon and the Australian Open. Nadal also thanked his fans for their unwavering support, calling his career “a dream come true.” His retirement comes after missing the 2024 U.S. Open and competing in the Paris Olympics, where he and partner Carlos Alcaraz were knocked out in the quarterfinals.

Rafael Nadal’s wife Mery “Xisxa” Perelló and their son. PHOTO: Pierre Suu/WireImage

Nadal’s legacy as one of the greatest tennis players of all time will be cemented with his final appearance at the Davis Cup.