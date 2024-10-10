Rafael Nadal retires from tennis, reflects on ‘difficult decision’ in heartfelt video

Rafael Nadal has officially announced his retirement from tennis in an emotional video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 10. The 38-year-old, 22-time Grand Slam champion revealed that his final tournament will be the Davis Cup in Malaga, Spain, in November. Reflecting on his decision, Nadal explained that ongoing physical limitations and the challenges of recent years made it the right time to step away from the sport.
Mil gracias a todos— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 10, 2024
Many thanks to all
Merci beaucoup à tous
Grazie mille à tutti
谢谢大家
شكرا لكم جميعا
תודה לכולכם
Obrigado a todos
Vielen Dank euch allen
Tack alla
Хвала свима
Gràcies a tots pic.twitter.com/7yPRs7QrOi
Nadal, who first experienced success in the Davis Cup in 2004, expressed his gratitude for the memories he has created throughout his career. He thanked his family, including his wife, Mery Perelló, and their 2-year-old son, as well as his longtime team and rivals like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
The video showcased highlights of his illustrious career, including his 14 French Open titles and other memorable wins at Wimbledon and the Australian Open. Nadal also thanked his fans for their unwavering support, calling his career “a dream come true.” His retirement comes after missing the 2024 U.S. Open and competing in the Paris Olympics, where he and partner Carlos Alcaraz were knocked out in the quarterfinals.
Nadal’s legacy as one of the greatest tennis players of all time will be cemented with his final appearance at the Davis Cup.