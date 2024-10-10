Punjab imposes Section 144 in eight cities to counter PTI’s protest plans

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday enforced Section 144, restricting public gatherings for three days in response to the opposition’s planned protests across several cities.

The decision aims to curb demonstrations announced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is launching a new campaign for constitutional supremacy, judicial independence, and the release of its imprisoned leader, Imran Khan.

On Tuesday, PTI declared its intention to hold rallies across six districts of Punjab, including Lahore, from October 11 to October 14.

In response, the provincial government has implemented Section 144 in Multan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Vehari, Pakpattan, Okara, and Wazirabad. The ban will be effective from Thursday, October 10, through Saturday, October 12, according to an official notification.

A provincial Home Department spokesperson explained that the restriction was introduced following requests from district administrations due to heightened security concerns. The spokesperson warned that large public gatherings might be targeted by terrorists, necessitating the ban to protect citizens and maintain law and order.

The ban prohibits all political rallies, protests, sit-ins, and similar events in the designated cities during the three-day period.

Despite these restrictions, PTI has signaled its intent to move forward with protests as scheduled, with rallies planned for Multan and Sahiwal on October 11, Gujranwala and Sargodha on October 12, Dera Ghazi Khan on October 13, and Lahore and Faisalabad on October 14.

PTI leaders have also hinted at the possibility of expanding the protests to a nationwide scale, with potential demonstrations in Islamabad pending further discussions among the party’s leadership.