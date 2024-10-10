Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to surprise fans with important decision

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may surprise fans with their important decision amid reports of the Duke’s UK plan.

The Duke of Sussex, who reunited with his family after ending a temporary separation, is said to be ready to hold ‘crunch talks’ with his wife Meghan Markle.

Royal sources have claimed that King Charles’ younger son Harry will sit down with their US-based team to thrash out a “new strategy” following Harry’s successful solo trip abroad.

It emerges after Harry’s returned to California following a three-week tour of New York City, London and Lesotho.

The Sussexes are still focused on moving forward as a unit but will undertake more solo engagements to highlight their own interests amid reports of Harry’ UK plans as he wants to spend time with his royal relatives.

“Harry is back in California this week, and a debrief is expected following his travels. There’s a lot to discuss so the team has been summoned for a meeting toward the end of the week,” insiders told The Express.

“The success of Harry’s solo endeavours has shown that a new strategy might be needed.”

There’s also speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are locking horns over Christmas plans. The Duke wants to spend the festive with his royal relatives in the UK with hopes of reconnecting with sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

On the other hand, Meghan does not seem to be inspired of her husband’s idea as she’s firmly advocating for a California Christmas.