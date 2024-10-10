World

Meghan Markle’s BFF praises her commitment after red-hot gala appearance

By Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s close friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, made a rare public comment about their friendship following their attendance at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala. Zajfen expressed gratitude on Instagram, sharing her appreciation for Markle’s support at the event, describing her friend’s dedication to the cause as “truly inspiring.”

Zajfen, co-founder of the Alliance of Moms, also thanked the hospital for the care they’ve provided to her daughter, Lily, who has been treated for heart issues since she was two and a half. Zajfen noted how the hospital’s kindness and expertise have been a source of hope for her family, which has endured significant challenges, including the loss of Lily’s twin brother, George, at the age of 9.

The heartfelt post included a photo of the two friends at the gala, where Markle stunned in a bold red gown. Markle and Zajfen have been close for years, regularly supporting one another’s charitable efforts, including Markle’s attendance at Kelly’s Alliance of Moms charity event earlier this year. Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have continued their charitable work in California since stepping down from royal duties and moving to Montecito.

Previous article
Jennifer Lopez reflects on her second breakup with Ben Affleck: “It almost broke me”
Next article
Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey steps out incognito amid Diddy controversy
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Hailey Bieber goes incognito amid Justin, Diddy’s controversy

Hailey Bieber tried to stay under the radar as her husband, Justin Bieber, grappled with Sean "Diddy" Combs’ arrest. According to the Daily Mail, on October...

Trump claims to be healthier than Obama, sparking demands for medical records

Trump claims he’s ‘basically a truthful person’—host bursts into laughter

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey steps out incognito amid Diddy controversy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.