Meghan Markle’s BFF praises her commitment after red-hot gala appearance

Meghan Markle’s close friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, made a rare public comment about their friendship following their attendance at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala. Zajfen expressed gratitude on Instagram, sharing her appreciation for Markle’s support at the event, describing her friend’s dedication to the cause as “truly inspiring.”

Zajfen, co-founder of the Alliance of Moms, also thanked the hospital for the care they’ve provided to her daughter, Lily, who has been treated for heart issues since she was two and a half. Zajfen noted how the hospital’s kindness and expertise have been a source of hope for her family, which has endured significant challenges, including the loss of Lily’s twin brother, George, at the age of 9.

The heartfelt post included a photo of the two friends at the gala, where Markle stunned in a bold red gown. Markle and Zajfen have been close for years, regularly supporting one another’s charitable efforts, including Markle’s attendance at Kelly’s Alliance of Moms charity event earlier this year. Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have continued their charitable work in California since stepping down from royal duties and moving to Montecito.