Kamala Harris breaks fundraising records with over $1 billion raised

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has raised more than $1 billion for her campaign, according to a report by CNN. This impressive total places her far ahead of other contenders, including former president Donald Trump, who has raised approximately $430 million over the past three months.

While several candidates have crossed the billion-dollar fundraising mark in the past, Harris’ rapid and substantial accumulation of campaign funds gives her a significant edge. The official figure is yet to be disclosed by the Democratic Party, but her pace is being hailed as extraordinary.

Trump, despite his previous success and high-profile donors like billionaire Timothy Mellon, who contributed $115 million, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who gave $79 million, has struggled to match his 2020 fundraising figures. This signals a potential challenge for Trump’s campaign as the election approaches.

Harris’ fundraising prowess has been praised by experts. Sarah Bryner from OpenSecrets noted, “Harris has done something absolutely unprecedented,” highlighting the historic nature of her financial dominance in the race.