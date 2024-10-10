JUI-F chief holds key to approval of constitutional amendments: Raja

PTI Secretary General describes Fazl’s contribution as both ‘key and historical’

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Salman Akram Raja on Thursday emphasized the pivotal role of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the approval of any constitutional amendments, describing his contribution as both “key and historical.”

Speaking to a private TV channel here, senior jurist noted that Maulana Fazl, leveraging his extensive religious and political background, is positioned to counteract what he termed a “series of distortions” in the constitution.

The PTI stalwart also expressed skepticism regarding the government’s proposal to establish a constitutional court, saying it was unlikely to be realized.

He suggested that if constitutional cases begin to impact other legal matters, a constitutional bench should be formed, akin to practices in India, without the need for a separate constitutional court.

“We do not accept the Constitutional Court in any way,” Raja stated, affirming that PTI’s proposals would be incorporated into the draft prepared by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) once it is released for discussion.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan reiterated concerns over legislative practices, arguing that the government is undermining the Parliament by imposing legislation without proper consensus. “We are confident our members will not waver on constitutional amendments,” he asserted.

In contrast, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed journalists, indicating that the timeline for passing the proposed constitutional amendments is flexible on the PPP’s part.

He projected that the amendments could be finalized by October 25, while emphasizing the importance of consensus among political parties, including the option for a conscience vote.

As negotiations continue, the political landscape remains dynamic, with both PTI and PPP leaders positioning themselves strategically amid ongoing discussions about constitutional reforms.