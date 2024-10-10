Johnny Depp’s joke about Trump triggered Secret Service response

In 2017, Johnny Depp found himself under scrutiny by the U.S. Secret Service after making a controversial remark about then-President Donald Trump. While attending a screening of his film The Libertine at the Glastonbury Festival, Depp joked, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?” He quickly added that he wasn’t a professional actor, but his comments were seen as alluding to John Wilkes Booth, who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

Depp’s statement caused a backlash, particularly from Republicans and Trump supporters. Ronna Romney McDaniel, Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, condemned Depp’s comments, and the White House also issued a statement emphasizing that President Trump had denounced violence in all forms.

In response to the uproar, Depp issued an apology, stating that his joke was not meant to harm anyone and was made in poor taste. “It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice,” Depp said.

The actor had previously portrayed Trump in the 2016 spoof Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal: The Movie and, despite his controversial joke, fans appreciated Depp’s talent for mimicry. Nonetheless, the incident drew attention from the Secret Service, who confirmed they were aware of Depp’s comments but did not disclose details on their protective measures.