Jennifer Lopez’s nannies quit despite high pay and perks, here’s why

Renowned singer, actress, and dedicated mother, Jennifer Lopez, has often struggled to keep full-time nannies, despite offering great salaries and benefits. Balancing her busy career with motherhood, Lopez hired nannies to help with her twins, Emme and Max, but retaining them became an issue.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Jennifer Lopez speaks onstage during “The Mother” Los Angeles Premiere Event at Westwood Village on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Back in 2008, when Lopez was married to Marc Anthony, the couple faced difficulties finding reliable childcare for their twins. Although they offered $2,350 per week, the nannies didn’t stay long. The first nanny quit after just a week, and despite hiring another with excellent work ethics, she too left due to the demanding schedule.

An insider revealed that Lopez’s nannies were expected to work grueling hours, sometimes 16-hour shifts, seven days a week. This heavy workload led to burnout and frequent resignations. One source explained that, unlike other parents who typically hire one nanny per child, Lopez expected a single caretaker to manage both twins and work nonstop.

Despite the constant turnover, Lopez and Anthony eventually found a reliable caregiver. Over the years, Lopez has shared touching moments of her children growing up, including a heartwarming video montage celebrating Emme and Max’s birthday, reflecting her deep love and pride as a mother.