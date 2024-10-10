Jennifer Lopez reflects on her second breakup with Ben Affleck: “It almost broke me”

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about her emotional split from Ben Affleck in an interview with Interview magazine’s Nikki Glaser, discussing how the divorce nearly “took [her] out for good.” Lopez reflected on the pain of the separation, explaining how it pushed her to grow personally and professionally, even though it was a difficult experience.

Looking back on her relationship with Affleck, Lopez said she doesn’t regret any of it, despite the toll it took on her emotionally. “It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate,” she explained, adding that she ultimately realized she needed to find happiness within herself, rather than relying on others.

Lopez, who has been engaged six times and married four, reunited with Affleck in 2021 after 17 years apart. They got engaged and married the following year, but Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, citing their separation date as April 26. Despite the pain, Lopez is grateful for the lessons learned and says she’s finally reached a place where she’s happy on her own.