Jennifer Lopez makes emotional confession after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez has broken her silence on her highly publicised split from Ben Affleck, sharing her journey of self-discovery and growth.

In a candid conversation with Interview magazine, the singer-actor, 55, reflected on her recent breakup. “It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate,” she admitted.

However, the star emphasised her determination to focus on herself. “But when you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself.”

Lopez and Affleck’s marriage ended after just two years, leaving many surprised given their previous romance years prior.

Lopez acknowledged her pattern of seeking happiness in relationships. “You know what? For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, ‘I have to have that to be whole and happy.’ And you don’t.”

Through her experiences, the Atlas star has learned the importance of self-awareness. “The work is figuring yourself out. It’s looking back at the feelings underneath and the belief systems that we have about ourselves that make us make certain choices and create certain patterns in our life.”

Following her fourth divorce, the singer recognises the need for personal growth before pursuing new relationships. “But you have to be healthy. You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete. You have to be good on your own.”

This summer, Lopez took time for self-reflection. “I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'”

Her newfound understanding is empowering. “Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, ‘No, I’m actually good.'”