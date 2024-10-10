IHC seeks Defence, Interior ministries’ report on disappearance of Intizar Panjotha

IG Islamabad tells court special investigation team formed, led by SSP Investigation to trace ‘missing lawyer’

Last known location of missing individual was F-6, after which his whereabouts remain unknown: Police

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday sought reports from the Defence and Interior Ministries to submit a report regarding the disappearance of Intizar Hussain Panjotha, the focal person for former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

IHC’s Chief Justice Aamir Farooq presided over the hearing of the case and Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi appeared before the bench.

During the proceedings, the counsel representing Intizar Hussain informed the court that the last known location of the missing individual was F-6, after which his whereabouts remain unknown. At which, the IHC chief justice inquired about the last known location and sought clarity on the situation.

The IGP Islamabad responded that a special investigation team had been formed, led by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation. Efforts are underway to utilise digital surveillance and CCTV cameras in the area.

The last sighting of Intizar Hussain’s vehicle was reported at Ayub Chowk, and it was noted that he had travelled to Faizabad with Advocate Mirza Asif.

Additionally, the IG mentioned that a mobile number had been identified, and they were attempting to obtain the WhatsApp location through the Intelligence Bureau.

He stated that the vehicle was last seen at Ayub Chowk, while the advocate’s statement indicated that Panjoth was last known to be in Faizabad. The authorities are coordinating with other IGs to share information regarding the vehicle and the mobile number.

The Chief Justice expressed concern, asking the IG why this situation had arisen and directed the ministry to provide a report. He also called for the responsible officer to be present in court. The hearing has been adjourned until the next day.

The lawyer expressed hope that the IG would be able to produce Intizar Hussain in court, to which the Chief Justice remarked that if the IG had any magical means, he would certainly bring him back.