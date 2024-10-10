World

Hurricane Milton rips through Tampa Bay Rays stadium roof, leaves trail of destruction and fatalities | Video

By News Desk

Hurricane Milton, a powerful Category 3 storm, is tearing through Florida, leaving a path of devastation in its wake. The storm made landfall near Sarasota, with 120 mph winds, severe flooding, and multiple tornadoes causing widespread destruction. Tragically, several people have died, including those in St. Lucie County, where a tornado struck the Spanish Lakes Country Club, according to Sheriff Keith Pearson.

Among the structures severely damaged by the storm is Tropicana Field, the home stadium of the Tampa Bay Rays. The dome roof was ripped apart, with shocking images revealing gaping holes in the structure. First responders, who had been sheltering inside, were present during the storm. Additionally, a crane toppled into the Tampa Bay Times building, smashing through several floors and scattering debris onto the streets.

Overnight, more than 117 tornado warnings were issued, with dozens of twisters touching down. As of Thursday morning, more than 3 million homes and businesses across Florida were without power, and at least 125 homes have been completely destroyed, with numbers expected to rise as damage assessments continue.

