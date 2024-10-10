Entertainment

Hailey Bieber goes incognito amid Justin, Diddy’s controversy

By Agencies

Hailey Bieber tried to stay under the radar as her husband, Justin Bieber, grappled with Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest.

According to the Daily Mail, on October 9, the model stepped out for dinner at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

To avoid drawing attention, she accessorised her casual yet stylish outfit with a dark green New York Yankees baseball cap and sunglasses.

Recently welcoming her first baby with the Never Say Never hitmaker, Hailey layered her ensemble with a black leather jacket, a matching top, and track pants.

She styled her blonde hair in an updo, wore some chains around her neck, and carried her belongings in a black handbag.

Her outing followed a subtle yet bold move just days earlier, coinciding with increased speculation surrounding her husband’s past close relationship with the infamous music mogul.

On Monday night, Hailey shared a throwback photo of Justin on Instagram, showing him flashing both middle fingers while shirtless. The cryptic post was simply captioned, “Mood.”

This post came amid renewed scrutiny of Justin’s former relationship with Combs, 54, fueled by resurfaced videos showing a then-15-year-old Justin spending “48 hours with Diddy,” as troubling allegations against the embattled rap mogul continue to surface.

