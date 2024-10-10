Govt never to allow PTM establish parallel court under guise of jirga: Naqvi

Interior Minister says govt supports jirgas historically but finds the PTM’s proposed format inappropriate

CM Gandapur making utmost effort to resolve matters and control law and order situation in Khyber peacefully

Two-member PHC bench restrains PTM from holding jirga on disputed land

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday categorically stated the government will never allow the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) to establish a parallel court under the guise of a jirga (tribal council), declaring it is the government’s decision not to permit any parallel court “under any circumstances.”

“A jirga involves the tribal elders, while on the contrary, bringing in thousands of people does not constitute a Jirga as it’s something else entirely,” Interior Minister Naqvi declared while addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Naqvi explained that the government does not object to the holding of jirgas, which have historical precedents and traditions, but the format being proposed by the PTM is inappropriate.

He emphasised that it is unacceptable for the PTM to refer to their gatherings as both a jirga and a court, asserting, “This is the decision of our government: we will not permit any parallel court under any circumstances.”

The ban on the PTM was enacted due to their alleged actions of verbally assaulting the state and police while promoting ethnic discrimination, which, according to Naqvi, is divisive for the nation.

The minister urged the PTM to advocate for their community’s rights but condemned the use of derogatory language, stating, “It is not acceptable to incite the public against the government.”

He noted that some leaders from major political parties had met with PTM leadership, expressing support for discussing rights. However, he cautioned that it is untenable to demand rights while simultaneously resorting to violence.

He further remarked that after these initial discussions, there was no follow-up contact from the political leaders with the PTM representatives.

The move comes in the lead-up to the grand jirga, scheduled for October 11 in Khyber district as diehard activists assembled at the venue of their three-day jirga in Jamrud on Sunday evening in clear defiance of the federal government’s order and vowed to hold the gathering.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the PTM alleged that three of its supporters were killed due to the “straight firing” of law enforcement agencies ahead of the jirga.

Awami National Party (ANP) MPA Nisar Baaz, during KP Assembly session on Wednesday, said people had gathered for the jirga and “on the orders of the KP government, the police took action, killing three people and injuring over 10”.

Police dismantle banned PTM’s camp in Khyber

A day earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police uprooted a camp set up by the banned Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) for holding a three-day Pashtoon Qaumi Jirga in Rigi area of Khyber District.

The police sources informed that that the internet service in areas around the Pashtoon Qaumi Jirga venue was also suspended.

The district administration said the camp was dismantled and all the equipment of the banned PTI was seized, besides the police also made several arrests.

Khyber Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Sanaullah Khan issued an order imposing Section 144 in the district for 30 days

The Khyber deputy commissioner has also imposed section 144 throughout the district.

After the Interior Ministry’s declaration to ban the PTM, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary had issued a notification on Tuesday barring provincial government officials and employees from engaging with the PTIM’s Pashtoon Qaumi Jirga and issued a public warning against any association.

On Sunday, the federal government had slapped a ban on the PTM, citing threats to national peace and security. The party was declared “unlawful” under Section 11B of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of 1997. A notification issued by the interior ministry mentioned that the PTM posed a “significant danger” to public order and safety in the country.

The move comes in the lead-up to the Pashtoon Qaumi Jirga, scheduled for October 11 in Khyber district.

The notification issued by the office of the KP chief secretary also said the PTM had shown its intent to hold an event, adding neither a “proscribed organisation” holding an event nor participation in it were permissible under the law.

It ordered that the following instructions be implemented: “Employees of all government departments/attached departments/police/autonomous and semi-autonomous public sector institutions and their employees are informed, and stand informed, that participation, overt or covert, physically, financially or otherwise in any programme or activity of a proscribed organisation is unlawful and shall be acted against under the law.

“The heads shall ensure that this fact/legal position is communicated to all employees under their respective commands.”

It continued: “General public, including all segments of society are informed, and stand informed, that participation, overt or covert, physically, financially or otherwise in any programme or activity of a proscribed organisation is unlawful and will make them liable to lawful action.”

The notification further said that the following “fact” should also be known, adding that the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) “has also extended its support to the activities of the proscribed PTM and therefore any participation, overt or covert, will make the individual so participating facilitator/supporter of a terrorist organisation working against the state and people of Pakistan and shall be acted against under the law”.

The notification ordered that the information department should ensure that “this fact/legal position is made known to public at large, including all segments of society through announcement on media, including print, electronic, and social.

HRCP concerned over reports of violence in Khyber

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also said it was “deeply concerned by reports of violence being received from Khyber”. It added: “We oppose any use of unwarranted and unlawful force against those protesters who are unarmed.”

KP CM for resolution of tensions in Khyber

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has directed officials to resolve tensions in Khyber after Wednesday’s violence ahead of the Pashtoon Qaumi Jirga, said provincial government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif.

Responding to the matter in a video message, Barrister Saif emphasized that following the federal government’s ban on the PTM, it could not be permitted to carry out any political activity.

“In this context, the proscribed organisation’s announced gathering to be held from Oct 11-13 cannot be permitted.”

He said the district administration had also banned any political gatherings in Khyber district due to Section 144 in force.

“Despite all the legal measures in place, when the proscribed organisation tried to hold a gathering in the area then violence broke out between their members and the police.”

Barrister Saif said CM Gandapur was chairing a meeting of the provincial cabinet when he was alerted about the “unfortunate incident”.

He added that CM Gandapur immediately took notice, summoning and ordering PTI MPAs from Khyber district to at once go to the area and establish contact with tribal stakeholders and parties to find a peaceful solution to the matter.

He said Kukikhel tribesmen and elders were also engaged to find a solution. Barrister Saif said the engagement and consultation processes were being carried out under the Peshawar commissioner and district administration’s supervision with the authorities aiming to keep control of the law and order situation to prevent events from spiralling out of control.

“The KP CM is very seriously looking after the matter and it is his utmost effort to resolve matters and control the law and order situation peacefully,” he said

“Let it remain clear that all denizens of KP, no matter which organisation or political party they may belong to, the responsibility for their protection belongs to the KP government and we are performing our duties while seriously considering the peace and order situation in the province,” Saif added.

“It is CM Gandapur’s effort to resolve the matter through talks. He has summoned all stakeholders to solve all their issues under a jirga platform in line with Pashtun traditions under the chief minister’s leadership.

“We hope that all stakeholders will say yes to the chief minister’s request and will try to peacefully solve the issue through the jirga instead of protest.”

The spokesperson reiterated his request that all stakeholders participate in the jirga and adopt actions to resolve issues through mutual dialogue and understanding.

KP Assembly forms committee on incident

Meanwhile, prayers were offered in the KP Assembly for those killed in Khyber violence with Speaker Babar Saleem Swati saying: “The uncertain situation will push the province further into chaos.”

The assembly also approved the formation of a special committee regarding the incident with the speaker saying its first meeting would be held tomorrow at the Assembly Secretariat under KP Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi’s chairmanship.

Swati said the KP inspector general of police, chief secretary and additional chief secretary (ACS) home and tribal affairs department would clarify their position before the committee.

He added that the committee’s composition would be issued soon.

PHC bars PTM from holding gathering

In a related development in the day, a two-member Peshawar High Court (PHC) bench restrained the PTM from holding the jirga on disputed land, directing the police to take action to maintain law and order.

The PHC issued a stay order to stop the event on the disputed land and adjourned the case till Oct 15. The bench consisted of Justice Attiq Shah and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah.

The additional attorney general informed the court that the PTM was banned by the federal government and its activity was prohibited under the law.

He said that action by law enforcement agencies against any banned organisation was legally permissible, adding that the land being used for the gathering was also disputed.

A resident of the district had moved the PHC against the PTM’s jirga.

The petitioner Khateer Ullah had listed the federal government, provincial government, inspector general of police and PTM leader Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen as respondents.

In his petition, he argued that following the constitutional amendment, all tribal districts had been merged in KP and followed “the law of land” saying that a national court was unconstitutional in this situation.

The petitioner sought a stay order on the illegal jirga until a final decision was reached.