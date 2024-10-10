Entertainment

Donna Kelce reveals Taylor Swift, sons Travis, Jason’s reaction to her recent cover

By Agencies

Donna Kelce revealed the reactions of her sons Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce and Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift to her new cover.

The mom of two appeared in Glamour‘s 2024 Women of the Year cover and discussed the support she got from her sons with People magazine.

On Tuesday, October 8, at the Glamour‘s 2024 Women of the Year event held in New York City, she told the outlet that her sons “didn’t know until the cover came out ‘cause I wasn’t allowed to tell them.”

Donna went on to say, “But basically they’re very happy with anything and they support me in whatever I do.”

“So they’re just like, ‘Mommy! Wow!,’ ” she added.

Moreover, the 71-year-old mother noted that the honor was a “shock for me, too.”

The outlet also inquired about her son Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor’s comments on her honor.

Donna responded, saying, “Yes. She’s very, very supportive of me also.”

Additionally, Travis and Jason gave a special shout-out to their mom on their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

“Happy as hell for you, mama,” Travis gushed during the show, adding, “This is cool, and you looked absolutely amazing, mom.”

It is pertinent to mention that Glamour‘s 2024 Women of the Year cover honored celebrity mothers in their cover including Beyonce, Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey’s mom Mandy Teefey, Solange’s mom Tina Knowles, and Billie Eilish’s mom Maggie Baird.

Previous article
Prince Harry no longer wants Meghan as ‘buy one get one free’ partner
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Johnny Depp’s joke about Trump triggered Secret Service response

In 2017, Johnny Depp found himself under scrutiny by the U.S. Secret Service after making a controversial remark about then-President Donald Trump. While attending...

Jennifer Lopez’s nannies quit despite high pay and perks, here’s why

Gold rates in Pakistan today, 10 October 2024

Bieber struggles mentally after Diddy’s arrest: Source

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.