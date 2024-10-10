Bill Maher and Noor Alfallah, Al Pacino’s ex, spark dating rumors after multiple outings

Bill Maher, 68, and Noor Alfallah, 30, have reportedly been spending time together, sparking rumors of a potential romance. Sources told People that Maher, a comedian and talk show host, and Alfallah, Al Pacino’s ex-girlfriend, have gone on several dates in recent months, although the relationship is still in its early stages. The pair currently consider themselves “friends.”

The two raised eyebrows when they were spotted leaving Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles around midnight, with Maher driving Alfallah in his black sedan. Despite their efforts to stay discreet, they were swarmed by onlookers.

Alfallah, who shares a son named Roman with Pacino, had earlier been seen with the iconic actor at a West Hollywood restaurant. Pacino, 84, confirmed that while he and Alfallah are no longer romantically involved, they remain close friends and co-parents.

In a recent Instagram post, Alfallah shared a selfie with Pacino celebrating the release of The Apprentice, which she executive produced. The post also featured a clip from Maher’s show, Real Time with Bill Maher, suggesting the two may have a growing connection.

Prior to her relationships with Maher and Pacino, Alfallah had been romantically linked to Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.