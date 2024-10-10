Bieber struggles mentally after Diddy’s arrest: Source

Justin Bieber is reportedly “in a hard place mentally” as his friend Sean “Diddy” Combs faces allegations of s** trafficking and racketeering.

An insider told US Weekly on Wednesday that the 30-year-old singer has “such a history with Diddy, and the allegations against him have been hard to process.”

Another source revealed to the outlet that Justin has been “advised to stay as far away as possible” from all things related to Sean’s case.

Last Friday, the Peaches crooner looked distressed as he was spotted leaving celebrity hotspot Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

A third source claimed the publication that Justin is “completely disgusted” by the rapper’s scandal and “more focused on the positive aspects of his life.”

“His happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy,” said an insider of the singer, who recently welcomed his first child with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

“It’s in his past, and that’s where he wants to leave it,” added the confidant.