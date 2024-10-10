NATIONAL

Attack on police van in Tank leaves two officers dead, four injured

By Staff Report

TANK: In a tragic incident near Pathankot on Thursday, two police officers were martyred, and four others, including a civilian, were injured when unknown assailants opened fire on a police van during a routine patrol.

The attack has left the community in shock as law enforcement quickly secured the area.

The police van, which was on patrol, came under heavy fire, resulting in the deaths of the two officers and serious injuries to three others. A passerby was also caught in the crossfire and sustained injuries.

Local authorities responded swiftly, launching a search operation to track down the attackers.

The area has been cordoned off as security forces intensify efforts to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act.

