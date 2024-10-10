In a hypothetical scenario, Amjad, an individual lacking formal literacy, seeks to educate himself by consuming news broadcasts. Upon learning about the upcoming elections, he intensively monitors various news channels to assess the competing political parties. However, he encounters a predominantly favorable portrayal of one specific party, which subsequently influences his decision to vote for it. Once this party assumes power, Amjad becomes increasingly aware of its ineffectiveness in governance, leading to dire consequences for both himself and his nation.

This narrative underscores the notion that had Amjad received a more comprehensive and balanced understanding of the political landscape, he might have refrained from supporting that party, thereby mitigating potential adverse outcomes for both his personal circumstances and his country. According to Britannica, journalism encompasses the processes of collecting, preparing, and disseminating news, along with associated commentary and features across diverse media platforms.

This hypothetical scenario raises critical questions regarding the nature of journalism and the responsibilities of a journalist. According to Britannica, journalism involves the processes of collecting, preparing, and disseminating news, along with related commentary and features across various media platforms. Furthermore, a journalist has the obligation to meticulously gather information prior to writing about any subject. This entails conducting multiple interviews, visiting significant locations pertinent to the events in question, and collecting comprehensive data. Only after these thorough preparatory steps should the journalist begin to compose his or her report, ensuring adherence to all standard operating procedures (SOPs). By following these SOPs, a journalist can uphold fairness and integrity in his or her news reporting.

Regrettably, most of the Indian media and journalism appear to neglect the essential principles of the profession. A significant number of Indian journalists do not adhere to the established codes of conduct, nor do they demonstrate concern for these guidelines. Their reporting, inquiries, and analyses often lack substantiation and credibility. A notable illustration of this is the interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to the elections, during which the anchors failed to pose a single incisive question, instead opting solely to commend him.

Moreover, it is evident that a considerable portion of Indian media and journalists are not representing the interests of their constituents but rather aligning themselves with the government. Their reporting, analyses, and research clearly reflect a perspective that favours the government’s agenda over that of the state. Consequently, instead of scrutinizing governmental incompetence, they tend to portray the government as the champion of all initiatives and actions. Many journalists appear to support the incumbent political party more than those individuals who genuinely represent the populace, a claim that can be substantiated through an examination of various debate programmes.

Additionally, many Indian journalists exhibit biases not only in domestic matters but also in international affairs. The reporting and analysis of prominent journalists often reveal a lack of impartiality and fairness. For instance, Palki Sharma, a well-known figure in Indian journalism on the international stage, clearly demonstrates bias in her coverage of Pakistan, China, and other states perceived as adversaries of India. Her news reporting, presentation style, and approach to interviews reflect a pronounced one-sidedness, which contradicts the ethical duty and responsibility of journalists to maintain objectivity. Julian Assange serves as a notable counterexample, illustrating the importance of neutrality in journalism.

The Indian journalism community bears a fundamental responsibility to uphold principles of authenticity, impartiality, and fidelity to the profession. Failing to do so will not only undermine trust among international audiences, who already harbour significant scepticism, but will also erode confidence among the domestic populace. Therefore, it is imperative for journalists to maintain professionalism and present news in a genuine and original manner.

Moreover, many journalists make unsubstantiated statements without proper verification or research, which undermines their credibility. They often make misleading claims without any apparent remorse. A notable instance occurred when prominent Indian journalist Arnab Goswami disseminated false information regarding Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan; even when confronted with evidence on live television, he failed to issue an apology for his inaccuracies. This incident exemplifies the tendency among a significant portion of Indian media and journalists to present erroneous information, thereby misleading the public and fostering a misguided perception of reality.

Furthermore, the propensity of certain Indian media outlets and their right-leaning journalists to involve India in virtually every situation represents a significant flaw in their reporting. They often portray India as an essential player in various conflicts and peace negotiations, overlooking the reality that India is not yet considered a major global power. Many journalists depict India as more influential than China and other prominent nations, which indicates a lack of understanding of international dynamics.

Moreover, countries such as Bangladesh and the Maldives have initiated campaigns to distance themselves from India, recognizing the latter’s interference in their internal affairs and its use of their territories for military purposes. This situation highlights the fact that India is losing influence in its neighboring regions, while extremist journalists continue to present it as a formidable global power, which is a worrisome misrepresentation.

Additionally, the Indian media often functions as an international outlet, emphasizing global issues while remaining largely oblivious to domestic concerns. Journalists frequently fail to scrutinize government policies related to internal matters. A salient example of this oversight is the neglect of farmers’ issues and their ongoing protests. Therefore, it is imperative for media outlets that overlook such significant concerns to redirect their focus toward domestic issues as well.

However, it is inaccurate to assert that all media outlets and journalists exhibit bias, ignorance, or an exaggerated representation of their state’s standing. There are indeed journalists who are credible, honest, and whose analyses are grounded in thorough research and well-informed perspectives. Notable figures such as Rajdeep Sardesai and Ravish Kumar exemplify professionalism and integrity in their reporting. Similarly, there are media outlets that deliver news in an unfiltered and straightforward manner. Unfortunately, the majority of outlets and journalists do not demonstrate the necessary efficiency or commitment to their audience.

The Indian journalism community bears a fundamental responsibility to uphold principles of authenticity, impartiality, and fidelity to the profession. Failing to do so will not only undermine trust among international audiences, who already harbour significant scepticism, but will also erode confidence among the domestic populace. Therefore, it is imperative for journalists to maintain professionalism and present news in a genuine and original manner.