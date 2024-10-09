Tribal Chief Sardar Abdul Rehman vows justice for attack on Chinese workers, emphasises CPEC’s vital role

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Abdul Rehman, tribal chief and MPA of the Balochistan Assembly, has strongly condemned the recent attack on Chinese nationals, characterizing it as a deliberate attempt to undermine the Gwadar Port project, which is essential for the province’s lifeline.

Expressing his outrage over this brutal act, Sardar Rehman assured the Chinese community that the people of Balochistan stand united with them in their hour of grief and sorrow.

He stated, “This cowardly act of violence not only tarnishes the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China but also represents a grave violation of Baloch culture. We, the Baloch, hold our guests in the highest regard, and it is against our very ethos to ever harm them. The Chinese people, who have come here to assist in the development of Gwadar and other crucial projects, are our honored guests, and their safety is our collective responsibility.”

Sardar Rehman emphasized, “Gwadar Port is the beating heart of Balochistan’s future. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not just an economic project but a beacon of hope that promises to transform our province.

The investments and hard work of our Chinese brothers are paving the way for a prosperous future for Balochistan, creating jobs, infrastructure, and opportunities that we have long awaited. Any attack on them is an attack on the future of our people.”

He made it clear that those responsible for this barbaric act will not go unpunished. “I urge the government of Pakistan, as well as the people of Balochistan, to stand together in ensuring the security of our Chinese friends.

We must protect those who are working to build a brighter future for us. China has always been a true brother to Pakistan, and we will not allow a few misguided individuals to harm this invaluable relationship.”

Sardar Rehman highlighted the importance of CPEC for Balochistan’s prosperity and urged every citizen to recognize that progress depends on maintaining peace and security.

“As leaders of this province, we will take every necessary step to ensure that the perpetrators of this attack are swiftly brought to justice, and that such incidents are never allowed to happen again. We will not rest until Balochistan is a place where our Chinese brothers, and all those contributing to our development, feel secure and welcome.”

He concluded by reaffirming the commitment to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood between Pakistan and China, stating, “Together, we will ensure that the dream of CPEC’s success becomes a reality, bringing peace, prosperity, and progress to our land.”