Remove IG Islamabad or face another protest, Gandapur issues warning

KP CM regrets PTI’s ‘peaceful’ gatherings have been met with heavy-handed tactics

Claims it was party’s decision to head from KP House instead of D-Chowk to avoid further confrontation

KP CM informs provincial assembly members how he was smuggled out of KP House where he had spent four hours hiding

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday demanded the removal of the Islamabad Police IG, warning another protest “if the Islamabad IG is not removed.”

The chief minister, during a fiery speech in the KP provincial assembly on Tuesday, expressed his frustration with the ongoing repression faced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), during protests and rallies across the country.

Gandapur regretted that PTI’s ‘peaceful’ gatherings have been met with heavy-handed tactics, stating that, “Wherever we hold a rally, we are treated like animals. We are given protest venues as if we are livestock.”

KP CM Gandapur reappeared at the provincial assembly on Sunday, following his sudden disappearance for a whole day during a PTI-led protest in Islamabad.

Gandapur, who had been last seen leading a convoy of PTI protestors into Islamabad on October 5, was reportedly near China Chowk when he disappeared.

CCTV footage from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House shows him entering the premises but later leaving in civilian clothes, raising questions about whether his departure was voluntary.

Addressing the K-P Assembly, Gandapur accused Punjab authorities of using force against PTI workers during protest calls. “Whenever we announced protests in Punjab, our workers were picked up, and alternative venues were assigned far from where we had originally planned to gather,” he said, adding that even in Islamabad, PTI was forced to hold a rally in a distant location instead of Liaquat Bagh.

The KP CM underscored that PTI founder Imran Khan has always preached peace, but their constitutional right to protest has been denied.

“They’ve legitimised horse-trading and political manipulation, but we will continue to protest regardless of permissions,” he asserted, describing how containers were placed, tear gas fired, and PTI supporters beaten, but they still managed to arrive peacefully at D-Chowk.

“We pushed through the police and Rangers, with the army on both sides, yet there was no intention of clashing with our own forces,” he added.

He revealed that the party made the decision to head from the KP House instead of moving to D-Chowk to avoid further confrontation. However, upon arriving at KP House, Gandapur claimed that the Islamabad IG, leading an assault with police and Rangers, treated them as if they were terrorists.

“The IG stormed in, behaving as if we were criminals,” he lamented. “They seized my mobile phone and subjected us to violence.”

Recounting his escape, CM Gandapur described how he was smuggled out of KP House through a back door and spent four hours hiding. “I had no phone or money and walked to the motorway, where a KP House vehicle eventually found me and helped me escape,” he recounted.

Gandapur claimed that from there, he made his way through various districts, including Battagram and Swat, eventually arriving safely in Peshawar.

The KP CM praised his party workers for their resilience in the face of adversity. “Our people stood firm. I salute them,” he said. “But the fascism we face today is unparalleled in history.”

The chief minister took aim at the federal government, accusing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other opposition leaders of disregarding the welfare of the country. “Nawaz Sharif was PM three times, and now he can’t even walk in public,” he said. “They are driving this country into darkness.”

Gandapur urged reform and repentance from those in power, warning that God would not forgive the injustices being carried out. “This regime will face the consequences of their actions. We must fight for our future generations and for the protection of Islam,” he concluded, calling for the leaders’ families to intervene and demand reform, or face social ostracism.

During his speech, the assembly members stood in solidarity, chanting slogans in support of Gandapur.