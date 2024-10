MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Zartaj Gul Wednesday released from jail on court orders.

It should be mentioned here that the PTI leader was detained and sent to jail under Section 16 of the MPO.

The Multan Bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) had issued directives of her release the other day.

Zartaj Gul’s husband had filed a petition in the court after she was taken into custody in Dera Ismail Khan because of the PTI protests.