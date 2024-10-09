Prince Harry, Meghan Markle embracing ‘new normal’ in relationship

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are embracing a “new normal” in their relationship, with the couple increasingly attending events separately.

Royal expert and author Phil Dampier noted that the Duke of Sussex’s solo appearances in New York and Meghan’s recent attendance at a Los Angeles Children’s hospital gala, wearing a stunning red dress, suggest they’re leading separate lives on the work front.

According to The Sun, Dampier observed that the Duchess of Sussex looked “relaxed” and “happy” at the event, and believes the couple has intentionally chosen to pursue individual commitments.

The royal expert told the publication that the royal fans may be witnessing a “new normal” from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Well, now we’ve seen Meghan on her own as well, just to sort of reinforce the fact that to some extent they seem to be leading separate lives – certainly on the sort of work front,” he said.

“She’s turned up at a gala in Los Angeles wearing a dress, in fact, very stunning red dress that she’d she’d worn before on previous occasion with Harry a couple of years ago.”

Dampier continued: “And she looked, I have to say, she looked very relaxed. She looked very sort of happy. She was laughing and joking with the kids at this event at a Children’s hospital gala.”

“Clearly they’ve decided that at the moment it’s better for them to go their separate ways in terms of their work commitments and their charity commitments.”