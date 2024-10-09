World

Kamala Harris’ husband faces allegations of misogyny and misconduct from former colleagues

By Web Desk
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura

Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, has been accused of inappropriate and misogynistic behavior during his time at the law firm Venable, according to a report by the Daily Mail. Former colleagues have come forward with claims that Emhoff displayed favoritism towards young, attractive women and retaliated against those who didn’t reciprocate his advances. Multiple former employees stated that Emhoff had a reputation for being “very flirty” and that if women didn’t respond positively, they would find themselves on his bad side.

One staffer revealed that Emhoff hosted men-only cocktail parties in the office, which ran for several years until concerns were raised in 2010. “He had cocktail parties where only men were invited,” the source shared, adding that the events only stopped after the issue was brought to Venable’s attention.

In addition, Emhoff was accused of hiring an “unqualified” part-time model as a legal secretary, allegedly due to her appearance and friendliness with powerful men at the firm. This claim emerged as part of a 2019 lawsuit that also cited sex discrimination by other partners in the Los Angeles office, which Emhoff ran from 2006 to 2017.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

A former colleague further alleged that Emhoff had once bragged about shouting expletives at a female partner, telling her to “get the f–k out” of his office and boasting that he had “put her in her place.” Emhoff was also accused of using his position to demand a share of client fees from colleagues who wanted to be staffed on cases he oversaw. “If you wanted to staff your case, you had to give him part of your origination [bonus],” one source claimed.

Despite these allegations, Emhoff, 59, has continued to present a public image as a supportive partner to Kamala Harris. In a recent interview, MSNBC anchor Jen Psaki controversially praised him for “reshaping the perception of masculinity.” However, Emhoff’s past has come under increasing scrutiny since his wife’s nomination as the Democratic candidate for 2024, including admissions of infidelity during his first marriage and accusations of inappropriate behavior with a former girlfriend at a gala in 2012. Through a spokesperson, Emhoff has denied the latter claim, but questions around his past actions persist.

Previous article
Leonardo DiCaprio labeled Diddy’s favorite guest in viral clip from past parties
Next article
Jennifer Lopez embraces independence after Ben Affleck split: ‘I’m not looking for anybody’
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Meghan Markle resumes plans after Prince Harry receives big news from...

Meghan Markle is seemingly kickstarting after previously-scrapped plans after Prince Harry received major news from UK. The Duke of Sussex, who marked his milestone 40th...

Prince William shares rare family update during new royal engagement

Joe Jonas changes Diddy lyric in live show, following Kesha amid ongoing sex trafficking trial

Kamala Harris labels Donald Trump ‘loser’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.