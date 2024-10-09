Jennifer Lopez embraces independence after Ben Affleck split: ‘I’m not looking for anybody’

Jennifer Lopez is embracing her independence after her recent split from Ben Affleck. In a candid interview with Interview magazine, Lopez shared insights into her journey of self-discovery following a challenging year. Speaking with comedian Nikki Glaser, the 55-year-old actress and singer reflected on her personal growth and the lessons learned during her ongoing process of self-understanding.

“It’s a lifelong process,” Lopez said, explaining that personal growth is something she’s always working on. “There’s no arrival point; it’s about growing or dying, and I choose to grow.” She added that just when she thought she had figured things out, life would throw her new challenges. “I hadn’t learned the lesson yet,” she admitted.

When discussing her dating life, Lopez, who filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, revealed she’s not seeking a new relationship. “Now I’m excited to be on my own,” she said. “I’m not looking for anybody. I’ve spent years navigating different situations, and now, I want to see what I can do on my own—just being free.”

Lopez also expressed pride in her latest film Unstoppable, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The film, which earned a standing ovation, tells the real-life story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg who went on to win an NCAA championship. Lopez portrays Anthony’s mother, Judy Robles, and the film was produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, Artists Equity.

Reflecting on the film’s reception, Lopez said, “It’s a beautiful, inspirational story that the world needs right now.” She felt a sense of accomplishment after seeing the finished product with the audience for the first time at TIFF.

In her conversation with Glaser, Lopez also opened up about the importance of learning to be content on her own. “I thought I knew how to be good on my own, but I realized there was more work to do,” she said. “The work is figuring yourself out—understanding the belief systems that guide our choices and patterns.”

Lopez acknowledged that it was a difficult journey, saying, “It was f—ing hard!” She admitted that feelings of loneliness and fear surfaced, but ultimately, she realized those emotions wouldn’t break her. “I’m capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn’t define me.”

Throughout the summer, Lopez spent time with family and friends in the Hamptons while Affleck remained in Los Angeles. Despite the divorce, the pair have kept things amicable for the sake of their children. On September 14, they were spotted having lunch with four of their five kids—Lopez’s twins Max and Emme, and Affleck’s children Seraphina and Samuel.

A source close to Lopez previously told PEOPLE that both she and Affleck want to show their children that they can remain friendly. “There’s still a lot of love, and they want to stay amicable while focusing on the kids,” the insider said. However, they are continuing with the divorce proceedings.