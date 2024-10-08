Timothée Chalamet showcases his singing in new Bob Dylan biopic trailer

Timothée Chalamet is stepping into the shoes of legendary musician Bob Dylan in the new trailer for the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown. Released by Searchlight Pictures on October 8, the trailer highlights Chalamet’s portrayal of Dylan, now 83, focusing on his rise in New York City and his groundbreaking shift to electric music at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

In the trailer, viewers are treated to snippets of Chalamet’s singing as he performs iconic Dylan songs, including “Girl in the North Country” and “Like a Rolling Stone.” The film also explores Dylan’s relationship and performances with singer-songwriter Joan Baez, portrayed by Monica Barbaro.

The film boasts a notable cast, including Edward Norton as musician Pete Seeger and Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fowler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy in supporting roles. Directed by James Mangold (Walk the Line), the screenplay was co-written by Mangold and Jay Cocks.

The official synopsis describes the film as set against a backdrop of a vibrant music scene and significant cultural upheaval. It tells the story of “an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota” who arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to reshape American music. As he develops intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and makes a controversial decision that resonates worldwide.

Chalamet was first spotted on the New York City set of A Complete Unknown in March and later filmed musical performances with Barbaro at Echo Lake Park, New Jersey, in April. He also spent time on set with Elle Fanning, who stars in the film alongside him.

In preparation for his role, Chalamet has delved into significant research, including a visit to Dylan’s high school in Hibbing, Minnesota, where he engaged with drama students while immersing himself in Dylan’s hometown.