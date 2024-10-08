Entertainment

Taylor Swift dethrones Rihanna as richest female musician

By Agencies

Taylor Swift has dethroned Rihanna as the world’s richest female musician, with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Swift’s billionaire status, achieved last year, got a boost from her record-breaking Eras Tour, which grossed over $2 billion from 125 shows – approximately $16 million per show.

The singer-songwriter’s wealth also comes from:

– Her music catalog, valued at $600 million

– $600 million in royalties

– $125 million in real estate across the US

– Her successful Eras Tour film, earning $261 million at the box office since October 2023

The Lover crooner’s decision to re-record her old albums, dubbed Taylor’s Version, has paid off. “I think that artists deserve to own their work,” she said on Good Morning America in 2019. “I just feel very passionately about that.”

Rihanna, the previous title-holder, owes her fortune to her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty and lingerie line Savage X Fenty.

Despite not releasing an album since 2016’s ANTI, her 2007 album Good Girl Gone Bad remains on the Billboard 200.

Previous article
Meghan Markle’s pal makes shocking confession about Duchess solo outing
Next article
Storm in Arabian Sea may hit Pakistan soon, NDMA issues alert
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Meghan Markle’s pal makes shocking confession about Duchess solo outing

Meghan Markle suffered a fresh blow following her jaw-dropping outing in Los Angeles. For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex attended a charitable event, which...
A side-by-side picture of Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez reflects on career amidst Ben Affleck divorce proceedings

Kanye West, Bianca Censori head for divorce: Shocking details unveiled

Meghan Markle hints at new beginnings of her own with poignant move

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.