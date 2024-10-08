Taylor Swift dethrones Rihanna as richest female musician

Taylor Swift has dethroned Rihanna as the world’s richest female musician, with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Swift’s billionaire status, achieved last year, got a boost from her record-breaking Eras Tour, which grossed over $2 billion from 125 shows – approximately $16 million per show.

The singer-songwriter’s wealth also comes from:

– Her music catalog, valued at $600 million

– $600 million in royalties

– $125 million in real estate across the US

– Her successful Eras Tour film, earning $261 million at the box office since October 2023

The Lover crooner’s decision to re-record her old albums, dubbed Taylor’s Version, has paid off. “I think that artists deserve to own their work,” she said on Good Morning America in 2019. “I just feel very passionately about that.”

Rihanna, the previous title-holder, owes her fortune to her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty and lingerie line Savage X Fenty.

Despite not releasing an album since 2016’s ANTI, her 2007 album Good Girl Gone Bad remains on the Billboard 200.