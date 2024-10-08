Tarar accuses PTM of anti-state activities, says ban on party to protect sovereignty

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has accused the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) of engaging in anti-state activities over the past six months, claiming the group has been working against Pakistan’s interests.

“PTM not only burned the Pakistani flag but also attacked our embassies abroad,” Tarar stated during a press briefing on Tuesday. He alleged that the group was being funded from overseas to promote an anti-Pakistan narrative.

The minister also claimed that Afghan nationals were involved in some of the attacks attributed to PTM. “Based on clear evidence, a ban has been imposed on PTM, and investigations are underway to trace the sources of their funding,” he said.

Tarar reiterated that while peaceful protests are a democratic right, no political group would be allowed to undermine the country’s sovereignty or harm its ideological foundations. “Pashtuns are our brothers and have played a vital role in Pakistan’s development. An organization is only banned when sufficient evidence is presented,” he added.

The minister also addressed Pakistan’s improving economic situation, noting a rise in the value of the rupee and a reduction in inflation. “Our economic indicators are improving, and international financial institutions are acknowledging our progress,” he stated.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to economic stability, asserting, “We will take every step necessary for Pakistan’s development and won’t allow anyone to destabilize the country.”

Tarar further mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed all provincial chief ministers to ensure that the benefits of reduced inflation reach the public.

He called on PTM members to rejoin the national mainstream and contribute to the nation’s progress, saying, “Our survival is tied to Pakistan. As long as Pakistan exists, we all have a future.”