Prince Harry might take surprising decision regarding King Charles and Prince William

By Web Desk

A royal expert suggests that Prince Harry might soon seek to re-enter the royal fold despite the ongoing rift with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William. Grant Harrold, a former aide to King Charles, expressed this perspective in In Touch Weekly, noting that while Harry has settled into life in Los Angeles, his attachment to the U.K. remains strong.

“Harry is attached to L.A. because it’s a different way of life, and Americans have a real fondness for Brits,” Harrold stated. However, he emphasized that “home is where the heart is,” suggesting that Harry may gradually return to the U.K. to work, stay, and hopefully mend relationships with his family.

Harrold also indicated that Harry “loves and respects Charles” and holds him in high regard. His comments come amid reports that Harry and Meghan Markle are contemplating a return to England, with insiders suggesting, “They want to come home.”

Nevertheless, the expert noted that for reconciliation to occur, Harry and Meghan would likely need to issue apologies. “This rift won’t heal overnight,” he cautioned, adding, “At this point, they need the royals more than the royals need them.”

The dynamics between the Sussexes and the royal family remain complex, but signs of a potential thaw in relations could emerge in the future.

