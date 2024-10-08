King Charles takes shocking step as he breaks lifelong habit on Camilla’s orders

King Charles has taken a shocking step by making a significant change to his daily routine, breaking his lifelong habit of skipping lunch.

The monarch was forced to change his habit on Queen Camilla’s orders after she stepped in to ensure he’s eating to keep his strength up during cancer treatment.

According to royal sources, Charles is now eating half an avocado at lunchtime with “some reluctance” to keep his strength up

A royal insider told Daily Mail, “With some reluctance, he now has something to eat at lunchtime – a snack, really.”

“He now eats half an avocado to sustain him through the day,” the insider added. “It’s important, particularly if you have got an illness.”

The publication revealed that Charles preferred not to have lunch unless he has a royal engagement or has to attend any official events.