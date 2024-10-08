Kim Kardashian reveals fear of telling Kanye West about hiring a male nanny

In a recent episode of The Kardashians aired in October 2023, Kim Kardashian candidly discussed her decision to hire a male nanny, or “manny,” for her four children with ex-husband Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kardashian expressed her desire for a male presence to support her kids’ activities, noting, “I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports.” However, she admitted to feeling “scared out of my mind” to broach the subject with West.

Kardashian explained that her household feels “very female-dominated,” which contributed to her hesitation. To her surprise, when she eventually introduced the nanny to West, he reacted positively. “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself, played two-on-two with Saint, and was really nice to him,” she recounted. West even offered advice to the nanny on how to interact with their son, which reassured Kardashian. “I was like, ‘Oh my god. Okay. That’s great,’” she said, reflecting on the interaction.

The former couple, who were married from 2014 to 2022, have navigated their share of challenges since their split, particularly in co-parenting. Kardashian acknowledged the difficulties of maintaining discipline with her children, sharing, “It would be amazing if I had a partner that would come in and tap me out and take over.” She fondly remembered her own father, emphasizing her desire to create similar positive experiences for her kids. “I had the best dad and the best memories,” she said, which motivates her to balance work and family life.

Kardashian makes a point to spend quality time with each child annually, reinforcing her commitment to their upbringing. According to reports, West has acknowledged Kardashian’s dedication as the primary caregiver, noting that she has the kids 80% of the time. While he wishes to be more involved in their parenting decisions, he also offers advice to Kardashian, aiming to support their children’s growth.