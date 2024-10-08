World

Ben Affleck’s outing with son Samuel cut short as Jennifer Lopez divorce drama continues

By Web Desk
Ben Affleck walks with his son Samuel during a day out in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck was spotted enjoying a day out with his 12-year-old son, Samuel, as he prioritizes time with his children amid his ongoing divorce from Jennifer Lopez. The duo was seen driving in Affleck’s Tiffany blue Ford Bronco when the vehicle malfunctioned on the interstate.

On Saturday, Affleck and Samuel were dressed stylishly—Samuel in a blue suit and Nike sneakers, while Affleck sported a navy suit, tan trench coat, and brown leather shoes. Their enjoyable outing, however, took a turn when the Bronco had to be loaded onto a tow truck. The pair then stopped at a nearby gas station for refreshments as they waited for assistance, seen checking their phones while the truck was being towed away.

Despite the hiccup, Affleck has been making the most of his time with his three children, including Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15. Recently, he was spotted shopping with Seraphina for a Halloween costume at a Spirit Halloween store in Los Angeles.

Amid the divorce proceedings, Affleck and Lopez have remained cordial, even reuniting for their children’s return-to-school night. According to reports, the former couple appeared “totally cool with each other” during the event. They have reunited on multiple occasions, despite Lopez officially filing for divorce in August.

Just last month, Affleck and Lopez were seen sharing a kiss during a brunch with their blended family in Los Angeles. A source shared, “They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out.” While Lopez is attempting to maintain a friendly relationship with Affleck, they are still moving forward with their divorce

Previous article
Kim Kardashian reveals fear of telling Kanye West about hiring a male nanny
Next article
Justin Bieber’s ‘Lonely’ sees 1400% sales increase as fans connect song to his history with Diddy
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Meghan Markle pictured at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024.
HEADLINES

Meghan Markle rewears controversial red dress in bold appearance at LA...

In a bold fashion move, Meghan Markle turned heads at the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala by recycling a striking red dress she...
Prince Harry sits with wife Meghan Markle during an interview for their Netflix series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle divorce rumors growing as they live apart, sources claim

King Charles takes shocking step as he breaks lifelong habit on Camilla’s orders

Umair Jaswal ties the knot again

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.