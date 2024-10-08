Ben Affleck’s outing with son Samuel cut short as Jennifer Lopez divorce drama continues

Ben Affleck was spotted enjoying a day out with his 12-year-old son, Samuel, as he prioritizes time with his children amid his ongoing divorce from Jennifer Lopez. The duo was seen driving in Affleck’s Tiffany blue Ford Bronco when the vehicle malfunctioned on the interstate.

On Saturday, Affleck and Samuel were dressed stylishly—Samuel in a blue suit and Nike sneakers, while Affleck sported a navy suit, tan trench coat, and brown leather shoes. Their enjoyable outing, however, took a turn when the Bronco had to be loaded onto a tow truck. The pair then stopped at a nearby gas station for refreshments as they waited for assistance, seen checking their phones while the truck was being towed away.

Despite the hiccup, Affleck has been making the most of his time with his three children, including Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15. Recently, he was spotted shopping with Seraphina for a Halloween costume at a Spirit Halloween store in Los Angeles.

Amid the divorce proceedings, Affleck and Lopez have remained cordial, even reuniting for their children’s return-to-school night. According to reports, the former couple appeared “totally cool with each other” during the event. They have reunited on multiple occasions, despite Lopez officially filing for divorce in August.

Just last month, Affleck and Lopez were seen sharing a kiss during a brunch with their blended family in Los Angeles. A source shared, “They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out.” While Lopez is attempting to maintain a friendly relationship with Affleck, they are still moving forward with their divorce