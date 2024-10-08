AUKUS and the Global balance of power

The trilateral security partnership between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia commonly referred to as AUKUS represents one of the most strategically significant alliances in contemporary global politics. Initially formed in 2021, AUKUS symbolizes a deepening military and strategic collaboration among these three Anglophone powers. In 2024, its growing relevance reflects the shifting dynamics of global security, technological competition and geopolitical contestation, particularly in relation to China’s rising influence.

Historical and Cultural Foundations of AUKUS

AUKUS can be understood not only as a reaction to present-day strategic imperatives but also as a product of long-standing historical, cultural and political affinities. The United States, the United Kingdom and Australia share a unique

history of collaboration, especially during both World Wars. As former members of the British Empire, the U.K. and Australia has cultural, legal and political systems deeply influenced by British governance, while the U.S., though independent since the 18th century, remains culturally connected to the U.K. These shared experiences in wartime and peacetime have cultivated deep trust and cooperation. The historical roots of AUKUS are closely tied to the Five Eyes alliance, an intelligence-sharing agreement established after World War II between the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand. This partnership was born out of the necessity of sharing critical intelligence during the Cold War. Over time, it has evolved into one of the most significant intelligence-sharing arrangements in the world. AUKUS, while not identical to the Five Eyes, reflects similar principles of trust, shared values and mutual security concerns. Winston Churchill’s conception of the “English-Speaking Peoples” in his historical writings also resonates with the formation of these partnerships, celebrating the cultural and political cohesion among these nations. The essence of AUKUS, like the Five Eyes, lies in the mutual trust among its members. Not only shared strategic interests but also a commonality in political ideologies, legal systems and economic models bind each country in this alliance. These alignments go beyond military cooperation and extend into areas like trade, education, technology and innovation.

Strategic Rationale behind AUKUS

At the core of AUKUS lies its strategic objective: countering Chinese growing influence, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. China’s expansion of its naval capabilities and its aggressive stance in territorial disputes, particularly in the South China Sea, have raised alarms among Western powers. AUKUS was initially presented as a framework for Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, a move seen as essential to maintaining a balance of power in the Pacific Ocean.

However, the partnership has expanded beyond this singular purpose. The acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines will significantly enhance Australia’s naval capabilities. These submarines can remain submerged for longer periods and have greater range and speed than conventional submarines, making them invaluable in deterring Chinese naval ambitions. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced nuclear technology into Australia’s defense system marks a substantial escalation in its military capacity, ensuring that it can more effectively contribute to the security architecture of the Indo-Pacific region. Beyond submarines, AUKUS is designed to foster greater cooperation in critical areas such as intelligence sharing, cybersecurity, quantum computing, artificial intelligence and the development of advanced weapons systems. By aligning their technological development, AUKUS members are positioning themselves to outpace China in key areas of strategic competition. This is a significant development in 2024, as technological superiority increasingly defines the balance of power in global politics.

Maritime Power and Strategic Interests

AUKUS is fundamentally a maritime alliance, reflecting the shared geographical characteristics of its members, all of which are maritime powers. Historically, the dominance of the seas has been crucial to the security and economic prosperity of these nations. The U.K.’s rise as a global superpower in the 18th and 19th centuries was built on its naval superiority and the U.S. assumed that role in the 20th century, especially after World War II. Australia, while smaller in comparison, occupies a critical geographical position, acting as a key player in the security dynamics of the Indo-Pacific. Maritime security is the focal point of AUKUS’s strategic objectives, as control of the world’s oceans is vital for both economic and military reasons. Nearly 90% of global trade is conducted via sea routes and controlling key maritime chokepoints ensures both economic and

strategic advantages. The Indo-Pacific region, in particular, is home to some of the world’s busiest sea-lanes, making it a critical area for global trade. For the U.S., U.K. and Australia, ensuring the security of these sea-lanes against potential threats posed by China’s increasingly assertive naval activities is of paramount importance. Furthermore, AUKUS reflects the understanding that the next significant global conflict, should it arise, will likely involve naval warfare. While the Atlantic Ocean has been relatively peaceful in recent years, the Pacific has emerged as a zone of contention. The expansion of China’s naval capabilities, coupled with its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which includes significant maritime components, is viewed as a direct challenge to the current maritime order dominated by Western powers.

The Economic and Technological Dimensions of AUKUS

While AUKUS is primarily framed as a military alliance, its economic implications cannot be understated. The combined economic output of the U.S., U.K. and Australia represents a substantial portion of global GDP, making the alliance a powerful economic bloc in its own right. In 2024, AUKUS is poised to leverage this economic might to challenge China, particularly as Beijing faces internal economic instability. As China’s growth slows and its economy becomes more vulnerable to external pressures, AUKUS’s members are likely to exploit this weakness through coordinated economic strategies. One of the key areas where AUKUS’s economic and technological strategies will converge is in the development of advanced technologies. In particular, the alliance is focusing on artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cybersecurity. These technologies are not only critical to future military capabilities but also have broader economic applications. The joint development of these technologies by AUKUS members ensures that they can maintain a competitive edge over China in the rapidly

evolving technological landscape. In addition to military technologies, AUKUS is expected to foster greater cooperation in critical infrastructure, such as undersea cables, which carry the vast majority of global internet traffic. Ensuring the security of these cables is essential to maintaining the integrity of global communications systems and AUKUS will likely prioritize this in its strategic agenda.

AUKUS and Global Security

In 2024, AUKUS is set to become one of the most consequential alliances in global security. Its members recognize that any existential threat they face will likely come from the sea, whether in the Pacific, the Atlantic, or other critical maritime regions. As islands—or in the case of the U.S., a de facto island surrounded by vast oceans these nations must prioritize naval security to protect their sovereignty and economic interests. The importance of naval power in modern geopolitics cannot be overstated. With China’s increasing presence in the Pacific, AUKUS serves as a counterbalance, preventing Beijing from dominating key maritime regions. The partnership also sends a clear signal to other countries in the region, particularly Japan, South Korea and the Southeast Asian nations, that the Western powers are committed to maintaining a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific. At the same time, AUKUS is also preparing for potential challenges in the Atlantic. While the Atlantic is currently peaceful, its strategic importance remains high. The possibility of future conflicts, particularly involving Russia or other emerging powers, cannot be dismissed. AUKUS’s members are keenly aware of the lessons of history, where control of the Atlantic played a decisive role in both World Wars. As such, the alliance is positioning itself to respond to any threats that may arise in this critical region.

Potential Challenges and Expansions

No alliance is without its challenges and AUKUS is no exception. While the U.S., U.K. and Australia share many common interests, there are also potential points of divergence. For example, economic pressures, domestic political considerations and differing approaches to China could create friction within the alliance. However, these tensions are unlikely to undermine the overall cohesion of AUKUS, as its members recognize the broader strategic imperative of containing China’s influence. Looking ahead, there is potential for AUKUS to expand beyond its current membership. New Zealand, which shares many of the same values and strategic concerns as the other members, is a likely candidate to join the alliance. Canada, another Five Eyes member, is also considering deeper involvement. If these countries were to join, AUKUS would become an even more formidable global force, encompassing the entirety of the Five Eyes and solidifying its position as a premier alliance in both military and economic terms.

AUKUS represents a powerful and evolving trilateral security partnership that reflects the shifting dynamics of global security in 2024. With its roots in historical alliances like the Five Eyes, AUKUS embodies the strategic, cultural and political bonds between the U.S., U.K. and Australia. Its primary focus on maritime security, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, positions it as a critical counterbalance to China’s growing influence in the region. At the same time, the economic and technological dimensions of AUKUS ensure that it will play a significant role in shaping the future of global power dynamics. As the alliance continues to evolve, potentially expanding to include New Zealand and Canada, AUKUS is poised to become one of the most consequential security partnerships in the 21st century.