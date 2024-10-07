Two Chinese nationals, one Pakistani killed in terrorist attack in Karachi

KARACHI: A suicide attack near Karachi Airport Sunday night claimed lives of two Chinese nationals and one Pakistani, leaving ten others injured.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that bodies of the two Chinese nationals and an unidentified individual were brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). Their autopsies were conducted and relevant samples were collected, she added.

Dr Syed said a total of 10 injured individuals were brought to JPMC, including one whose condition was critical. Four of the injured were discharged after providing them with first aid treatment.

Meanwhile, a statement by Rescue 1122 said that the blaze caused in five vehicles by the blast had been brought under control. A total of at least seven vehicles were destroyed in the incident.

Earlier, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar said he had information the explosion was caused by an IED blast. However, Deputy Inspector General (East) Capt (retd) Azfar Mahesar said it would take time to ascertain the exact nature of the explosion.

Lanjar had also said that a convoy of foreign nationals was passing by the area when the explosion took place.

According to officials, a suicide bomber blew an explosive-laden vehicle near a convoy carrying Chinese nationals working for Port Qasim Power Plant. The incident took place around 11pm on Sunday at a traffic signal near the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Meanwhile, investigation sources said that a small car was used in the attack on foreigners. The sources said the suicide bomber lay in wait for the foreign nationals’ convoy to get out of the airport. As soon as the convoy left the airport premises, the suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the convoy.

“The car [of the attacker] has been completely destroyed as it was carrying explosives. The authorities are trying to obtain the car’s number place, engine, and chassis number,” the sources added.

Proscribed separatist militant group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), claimed responsibility for the attack, asserting that it was executed using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) aimed specifically at Chinese engineers. The outlawed Majeed Brigade of the banned BLA released a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.

Federal government has vowed to ensure that those involved in the deadly attack on a convoy carrying Chinese nationals will be punished.

In a statement, the Foreign Office condemned the terrorist attack and extended condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, both Chinese and Pakistani. The FO spokesperson also offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

“This deplorable act of terrorism is an attack not only on Pakistan but also on the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China. We remain resolute in bringing to justice those responsible for this cowardly attack, including the Majeed Brigade”.

“Pakistan’s security and law enforcement agencies will spare no effort in apprehending the perpetrators and their facilitators. This barbaric act will not go unpunished,” the FO said.

The statement said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was in close contact with the Chinese embassy for coordination and facilitation.

“Pakistan and China are close partners and iron-brothers, united by a bond of mutual respect and shared destiny. Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, and will continue to work hand in hand with our Chinese brothers to defeat the forces of terror,” it said.

Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the perpetrators of this dastardly incident could not be Pakistanis but were the sworn enemies of Pakistan.

Expressing his deep shock and sadness over the incident, the prime minister offered his heartfelt condolences to the leadership and the people of China, particularly the families of the victims.

The prime minister, in a statement on X, also prayed for the early recovery of the injured. He said that an immediate investigation was underway to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“Pakistan stands committed to safeguarding our Chinese friends. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure their security and well-being,” he assured.

In a statement, the Chinese embassy said a convoy from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company was attacked near the airport.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries and sincere sympathies to the injured and (their) families,” the statement said.

The Chinese side had been working with Pakistani authorities in the aftermath, said the embassy.

Condemning the killing of the Chinese nationals, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said: “We share the grief of the deceased Chinese citizens’ families,” he said in a statement, praying for early recovery of those injured in the incident.

The interior minister said that those responsible for the blast would not be able to escape from the clutches of the law. The cowardly enemy made a heinous conspiracy to harm Pakistan-China friendship, he added.

The authorities made a major breakthrough in the investigation as they found the record of the vehicle used in the attack. The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) records details, the car was registered under the name of Shah Fahd, who is a resident of Balochistan’s Noshki area. The details of the vehicle were obtained through the car’s chassis number.

In view of the same, the scope of investigation has been expanded to Balochistan. Moreover, a notification was issued by the authorities for the suspension of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) level official, who was deputed on the Special Branch’s ASU and China Desk at the Jinnah International Airport. The DSP was responsible for monitoring the movement of Chinese nationals in the city.