Thousands calls for end to Palestinian genocide at JI rally

Hafiz Naeem urges int’l community to immediately stop Israeli atrocities against Palestinian people

KARACHI: Thousands of citizens, including women and children rallied on Sunday in Karachi to protest one year of Israeli invasion of Gaza, calling for an end to the Palestinian “genocide.”

The rally, organized by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) religious party and supported by the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and other organizations in the Sindh province, called on the international community to immediately stop Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The war in Gaza broke out after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7 last year, which resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 people, according to official Israeli figures. Israel launched a blistering military campaign in Gaza that has since killed 41,825 people, the Palestinian health ministry says.

“A genocide of Palestinians is on-going at the hands of Israel, with thousands killed in Israeli strikes that have persisted for the past year,” JI chief Naeemur Rehman said, while addressing the rally that was also attended by a significant number of women and children.

“We condemn Israel for its inhumane behavior, brutalities and plans for expansion. The Israeli leadership has once again revealed its expansionist agenda, presenting a new map that challenges the sovereignty of various countries, while the United Nations has failed to intervene.”

Rehman paid a tribute to the people of Gaza for their steadfastness in the face of Israeli brutality and “crimes against humanity,” asserting: “This is a legitimate struggle according to the United Nations charter.”

PPP’s Nisar Khuhro condemned Israeli strikes on Gaza and called on the global community and the UN to “act responsibly.”

“This gathering sends a powerful message to the Muslim world as well, warning that if a joint strategy is not developed, Muslim countries may face attacks one after another,” he said.

Bushra Abdul Ghafoor, a student at the rally, expressed her solidarity with the Palestinians, saying that the gathering in Karachi would not go unnoticed.

“As a Muslim nation, we must support each other,” she said.

Iqra Khan, another participant, emphasized the need for unity among the Muslim world.

“Our aim is to achieve the liberation of Palestine as they face significant oppression,” she told Arab News. “God willing, this struggle will continue until Palestine is free.”

Speaking to Arab News, PPP leader Waqar Mehdi called on the Muslim world and all nations to oppose the atrocities committed by Israel in Palestine.

“Jamaat-e-Islami is holding a significant rally and we stand in solidarity with them,” he said.

Aamir Nawaz Warraich, president of the Karachi Bar Association, said the Pakistani legal community’s position on the Palestine issue was clear and the attacks and atrocities against the Palestinians must be stopped.

“All international stakeholders — whether from England, America, Germany, or elsewhere — should play their roles in ending this situation,” he said.

Warraich lamented the “inadequate response” from the global legal forums on the Palestinian “genocide.”

“If they do not take action, they will be complicit in this oppression, as everything is occurring under their watch,” he added.