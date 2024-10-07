PTI founder, 200 workers charged with ‘rebellion’ and ‘terrorism’

FIR reads ex-PM incited workers to ‘violence against the state’, leading to protests and vandalism

LAHORE: A case has been registered against former incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and several party leaders and workers under serious charges of “rebellion and terrorism”.

The case was registered the Punjab Police at the Lahore’s Islampura police station on Sunday, accusing former premier Imran, along with 200 party members, of inciting “violence against the state”.

Among the named individuals in the FIR are prominent PTI lawmakers, including Hamad Azhar, Salman Akram Raja, Ghulam Mohiuddin, MPA Shahbaz, Musrat Jamshed Cheema, Sheikh Imtiaz, Ali Imtiaz, and Shabbir Gujjar.

According to the FIR, Imran allegedly incited these leaders from jail, urging them to “promote violence against the state”, which led to protests and vandalism.

The police reported that PTI activists injured a constable, Bilal, during the demonstrations, and 16 agitators were detained at the scene.

Despite the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore and four other cities, banning all political gatherings, PTI supporters turned out in large numbers.

The government had also deployed Rangers in Lahore, setting up roadblocks with containers and putting police and paramilitary forces on high alert.

The Punjab government, acting on the recommendations of the Standing Comm­i­ttee of Cabinet on Law and Order, had also requested army troops to maintain order.

Additionally, cases have been filed against PTI workers for violating Section 144 during protests across the city, including at the Milat Park and Hanjra Wal police stations.

A case was registered at Hanjra Wal police station against 20 workers on behalf of ASI Aqeel, who had apprehended protesters on the previous day.

Several PTI leaders, including Lahore MPA Ahmer Rasheed Bhatti, ticket-holders Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and Malik Nadeem Bara, were detained at the protest venue.

The opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, was also arrested, and his whereabouts remained unknown until late in the night.

Meanwhile, an FIR was filed at Milat Park police station by Sub-Inspector Hafiz Imran against 10 workers for similar violations.

Protests until further notice

As a significant number of protesters reached Islamabad on Friday and Saturday, the PTI party has resolved to maintain its protests until they receive a directive from founding chairman Imran Khan to withdraw party workers.

However, the decision by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to leave his party workers in Islamabad and move to the KP House caught many by surprise.

The PTI’s political committee criticized the chief minister’s absence and warned of “serious repercussions” if Gandapur were to be arrested. They further decided that in the event of the chief minister’s arrest, Azam Swati would take over the leadership of the protests, with a new leader to be announced if Swati is also detained.

Meanwhile, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said that the PTI’s political committee decided to continue the protest as long as it gets a clear directive from Imran Khan to end the protest.” He added, “It was also decided that Azam Swati will lead the protest if Gandapur would be arrested.” Qaiser warned that arresting a sitting chief minister would have disastrous consequences for the country.

Responding to a question, Qaiser alleged that the government was attempting to arrest PTI legislators and criticized the treatment of Zartaj Gul by law enforcement agencies. “Although the government has been trying to kidnap MNAs and their family members, we hope they will stand firm on their stance. Thousands of PTI workers have been arrested across the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, CM Gandapur’s whereabouts remained unclear late into the night. This marked the third instance in which the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister was unable to reach the PTI march destination, having previously failed to arrive in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

On Saturday, after entering Islamabad, he opted to go to the KP House instead of leading the protesters.

His subsequent disappearance fuelled rumours of his arrest, though government sources denied these reports. Earlier, Interior Minister