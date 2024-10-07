Political leadership calls for Islamic unity against Israeli aggression in Palestine

A unanimous resolution demanding immediate end to Israeli aggression

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Fazl and Bilawal attend moot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s political elite, gathered at the President’s House on Monday for the Multi-Party Conference (MPC), on Monday demanded that Islamic nations unite under a common platform to counter Israel’s persistent aggression against the Palestinian people.

The necessity for the Muslim community worldwide to take immediate action was emphasized by the attendees. The APC, held on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, centred around the recent escalation in the Middle East, particularly the situation in Palestine.

Prominent political figures, including President Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, were in attendance. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), however, was conspicuous by its absence.

The conference began with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by Pakistan’s national anthem. Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, presented the agenda, noting that the meeting was being held to address the attacks Israel initiated against Palestinians on October 7, marking a grim anniversary.

President Asif Ali Zardari, delivering the opening speech, condemned Israel’s actions as “genocidal.” He stated that the world community has failed to intervene effectively to stop Israel’s continuous assaults on Palestinians.

“Israel has martyred over 41,000 Palestinians in the latest round of aggression, and now it is targeting Lebanon and Syria as well. The international community is unable to stop these atrocities. This is a serious threat to regional peace,” Zardari said.

Recalling Pakistan’s historic ties with the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO), he added: “We have cooperated with the PLO for decades. I met Yasser Arafat many times, and Pakistan has always stood with Palestine. We saw PLO offices here in Pakistan, but now Israel is increasing its violent operations.”

Zardari urged Muslim countries to use their collective power to halt Israel’s advances. “The Islamic world has enormous strength. If we do not use it now, then when?” he asked.

Former prime minister and PML-N leader, Nawaz Sharif, expressed disappointment over the United Nations’ inability to implement its resolutions on Palestine, likening the situation to the Kashmir conflict.

“The world is witnessing the worst atrocities in history. Entire cities in Palestine have been turned into rubble. Children are being snatched from their mothers and killed in front of their parents. And yet, the world remains silent,” Sharif said.

He added: “The UN is helpless in enforcing its own resolutions, just like it has been on Kashmir. What good is an organisation that cannot ensure justice for oppressed people?”

Nawaz also suggested that the collective military strength of Islamic countries be mobilised against Israel. “Islamic nations have a massive military alliance. If they do not act now, when will they? This is the moment to stand together and create a policy to protect Muslims from further bloodshed.”

Sharif emphasised the need for immediate action and urged the Pakistani leadership to quickly draft recommendations and seek collaboration from Muslim nations globally. “This must happen without delay,” he stressed.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman echoed Nawaz Sharif’s concerns, referring to Israel’s foundation as a colonial project dating back to the 1917 Balfour Declaration by Britain. He also reminded the gathering of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who had denounced Israel as an “illegitimate child.”

“It is astonishing that some people in Pakistan have even suggested recognising Israel,” Rehman said, rejecting any possibility of a two-state solution. He condemned the recent Israeli aggression, which has now expanded beyond Palestine to Lebanon and other neighbouring countries.

Rehman criticised the global response to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stating that even smaller nations like South Africa had taken stronger action by bringing the issue before the International Court of Justice. He urged the government to form a coalition of major Muslim countries to tackle Israeli aggression collectively.

“Why are we not supporting Hamas openly?” Rehman asked, referring to the Palestinian resistance group. “To the West, they may be terrorists, but to us, they are freedom fighters. It is time we declare our support openly.”

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari accused Israel of using the hostage situation as a pretext to expand its occupation into Lebanon, Egypt, and Palestine. He called for immediate global intervention and suggested that the APC form a committee to advocate for Palestine on international platforms.

“We need to nominate honorary ambassadors for Palestine, who will represent Pakistan’s stance on the global stage,” Bilawal said. He urged the APC to pass a strong resolution against Israel’s actions and take it to the international community.

Bilawal also criticised the Western portrayal of the conflict. “The world presents October 7 as if everything was calm before that. They conveniently ignore the decades of occupation and violence Palestinians have suffered.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who closed the conference, praised the participants for their solidarity on the Palestinian issue. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and called for a ceasefire.

“What Israel is doing in Palestine is unimaginable. Innocent people are being slaughtered, and the world powers are silent,” said Sharif. “We will form a group of experts to visit key international capitals and deliver Pakistan’s message of solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

Sharif also thanked the political and religious leaders for putting aside domestic differences and uniting on this issue. “Every time Pakistan faces a national or international challenge, we come together. Today is a shining example of this unity.”

He concluded by stating that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) must take a lead in resolving the crisis. “We need to act now. The Palestinian bloodshed must end.”

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman Kahlid Maqbool Siddiqui said Islamic countries should open its educational institutions to accommodate Palestinian students, besides sending assistance to the oppressed people of Gaza.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Khalid Magsi called for getting united to utilise all resources and energy to protect lives of the Palestinian people.

Others who spoke on the occasion included PML-Q leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain, IPP leader Abdul Aleem Khan, ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan, National Party leader Jan Muhammad Buledi, Raja Nasir Abbas of MWM, Sunni Tehreek leader Sarwat Ijaz Qadri, and religious scholar Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said Israel is carrying out genocide in Palestine. He added that occupied Israeli forces are committing worst atrocities against the humanity.

“We have to take a very clear stance on the Israeli brutalities against innocent Palestinians,” Hafiz Naeem said, adding that it is also responsibility of the international community to play its role in stopping the Israeli brutalities in Palestine.

He proposed to convene a meeting of the Islamic countries to adopt a common stance in this regard. He said Pakistan should play a proactive role to launch a diplomatic campaign to highlight this issue at the world fora.

In its concluding resolution, the APC unanimously called for an immediate stop to Israeli hostilities and urged the Muslim world to unite under a single platform to protect Palestinian rights.

The attendees also decided to bring attention to Israel’s atrocities by sending a delegation to important foreign capitals. The resolution urged world powers to intervene immediately, stating that Israel’s continued activities pose a serious danger to both regional stability and international peace.