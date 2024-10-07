NA Secretariat requests ECP to unseat MNA Adil Bazai

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat sent a request to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday to unseat PTI-backed MNA Adil Bazai.

According to the National Assembly website, Bazai contested the election from Quetta’s NA-262 constituency. Bazai won as an independent candidate backed by the PTI, but later PML-N claimed Bazai had joined its ranks.

Bazai has been supporting and is found on among PTI benches, criticising the government. As per the law, an independent candidate cannot switch sides after submitting an allegiance affidavit to the ECP, yet, Bazai has been seen siding with the PTI and SIC members.

Later, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif declared that Bazai defected from the party in violation of Article 63-A of the Constitution, which prohibits defections or “floor-crossing”.

The PML-N supremo made a “declaration … against Mr Adil Khan Bazai, MNA. NA-262, for defection from the Parliamentary Party of PML-N under Article 63A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the notification reads, adding that the party chief requests the ECP to “declare his seat vacant”.

Reacting to a report about the request to disqualify and de-seat him on X, Bazai reposted the report and captioned his post with a laughing emoji.