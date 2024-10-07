King Charles ‘crushed’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘last-minute’ bombshell move

Reports suggest that a reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry remains unlikely anytime soon, with tensions between the brothers still running high. A source revealed, “Both sides understand each other’s positions clearly now. William and Catherine feel deeply betrayed by Harry’s memoir, and they are not on speaking terms with Harry and Meghan. There’s no plan to change that, especially with Catherine feeling particularly vulnerable right now.”

The strained relationship between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, has also worsened over time. Although Charles is said to have some understanding of the pressures that led Harry to make his sudden departure from royal duties, the bond between father and son has been further strained. The situation has been exacerbated by Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down from their royal roles and their subsequent media appearances, where they voiced criticisms of the monarchy, most notably in high-profile interviews.

The continued rift within the royal family, driven by Harry and Meghan’s public revelations and the perceived betrayal felt by William and Catherine, shows little sign of healing in the near future.