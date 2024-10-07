JI hails Hamas, condemns int’l support for Israel as it observes Gaza Solidarity Day

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has declared that Hamas has “shattered the dreams” of those who recognize Israel.

He was speaking at a gathering in Islamabad’s Melody Market on Monday, marking the anniversary of what he described as Israel’s “genocidal war on Gaza,” which he claimed has killed nearly 42,000 women and children so far.

Hafiz Naeem highlighted the nationwide solidarity with Gaza, saying, “The entire Pakistan is taking to the streets.” He criticized the United States, Israel, and other nations for supporting Israel, while accusing Muslim leaders of remaining silent on the Gaza crisis.

The JI chief emphasized that Jamaat-e-Islami has engaged with both the government and the opposition. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened an all-party conference for solidarity with Gaza, which nearly all political parties are attending,” he noted, citing the conference as a response to JI’s proposal.

He praised Hamas for its sacrifices, stating, “Hamas, through its sacrifices, has shattered the dreams of those recognizing Israel.” He questioned why people focus on Hamas’s attack on October 7, while “millions have been martyred since 1948” in Palestine.

Hafiz Naeem criticized international support for Israel, particularly from the United States, which he claimed has provided Israel with $310 billion in weapons. He also accused European nations of being “sponsors of Israeli terrorism,” saying there’s “ongoing competition” among them to support Israel.

Jamaat-e-Islami observed the Day of Solidarity with Palestine in the Sindh Assembly, with key figures like Assembly Speaker Awais Qadir Shah and other leaders participating. Additionally, protests were held across Lahore, with gatherings at Istanbul Chowk, Lahore Press Club, Wahdat Road, and Kalma Chowk, demonstrating solidarity with Palestine and opposing Israeli actions.