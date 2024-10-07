Jennifer Lopez makes first public appearance since Ben Affleck divorce filing

Jennifer Lopez made her first notable public appearance since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck in a pre-recorded segment for the 50th Anniversary Special of the American Music Awards on Sunday. The 55-year-old singer and actress reflected on her childhood memories of the show, recalling how watching it as a young girl inspired her path to stardom.

“Fifty years of the American Music Awards,” Lopez said, reminiscing about the show’s long history. “I remember watching them at home when I was little. It’s pretty incredible, right?”

Lopez, who first appeared at the AMAs in 2001, reflected on that debut performance. “It was so long ago, but the energy in the room was electric,” she said. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” artist also looked back on winning the Favorite Latin Artist award in 2011, describing it as a “humbling experience,” especially since the award was fan-voted.

During the AMA special, Lopez wore a pink blouse and shared her thoughts on hosting the show in 2015, where she performed a dance medley. She recalled deciding to change outfits each time she appeared on stage to keep the energy high and convey love to the audience. “Maybe I’ll do it again one day,” Lopez teased, adding, “Who knows?”

Lopez also highlighted the role music plays in healing and connecting people. “Music really does have the power to heal, uplift, and connect us. The AMAs have showcased that for 50 years, and I’m excited for the next 50 years of music and magic,” she said.

Lopez’s appearance at the AMA special follows her recent divorce filing from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024, marking exactly two years since their extravagant wedding at Affleck’s estate in Georgia. Speculation about the couple’s relationship had circulated for months, with their personal challenges making headlines. Lopez and Affleck’s relationship rekindled in 2021, nearly two decades after they first called off their engagement in 2003. They had a whirlwind romance that included a Las Vegas wedding in July 2022, followed by a second ceremony in Georgia in August of the same year.

Lopez shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three children—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—with his former wife, actress Jennifer Garner.