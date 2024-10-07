NATIONAL

Indian police charge man with rape, murder of Kolkata doctor following nationwide protests

By Agencies

DELHI: Indian police on Monday charged a man with the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor, a crime which appalled the country and triggered wide-scale protests.

The discovery of the doctor’s bloodied body at a government hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata on August 9 sparked nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women.

The suspect, named Sanjoy Roy, arrested the day after the murder and held in custody since, was formally charged on Monday with a confidential document of evidence submitted to the court.

“Sanjoy Roy has been charged with the rape and murder of the on-duty trainee post-graduate doctor inside the hospital,” a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official told AFP.

Roy, widely reported by Indian media to be aged 33, and who had been working as a volunteer in the hospital supporting patients, would potentially face the death penalty if convicted.

Tens of thousands of ordinary Indians joined in the protests, which focused anger on the lack of measures for women doctors to work without fear.

While most medics have returned to work, a small group began a hunger strike this month.

The doctors say the West Bengal state government had failed to deliver on its promises to upgrade lighting, security cameras and other measures to protect them.

India’s Supreme Court last month ordered a national task force to examine how to bolster security for healthcare workers, saying the brutality of the killing had “shocked the conscience of the nation”.

The gruesome nature of the attack drew comparisons with the 2012 gang rape and murder of a young woman on a Delhi bus, which also sparked weeks of nationwide protests.

Previous article
Iran resumes flights after brief operational halt, citing safety assurance
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Gangsterism’ affecting legislative and court rulings: CJP Isa

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa has raised concerns over potential "gangsterism" influencing decisions within Parliament, the judiciary, and media. His...

Prince Harry ‘really underestimated’ King Charles’ life expectancy

KP CM Gandapur and other PTI leaders booked for GT Road protests

PM Shehbaz visits Chinese Embassy to offer condolences over Karachi terrorist attack

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.