Imran Khan, Gandapur among PTI leaders charged for protest-related vandalism

ISLAMABAD: A case has been registered against several senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including Imran Khan himself for their alleged involvement in acts of vandalism and blocking GT Road during a recent protest in Islamabad.

The case, filed at Tarnol police station, names prominent PTI figures, including party founder Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Chairman Barrister Gohar, opposition leader Omar Ayub, Azam Swati, Amir Mughal, Barrister Saif, and 350 unidentified activists.

The charges against them are serious, including terrorism, attempted murder, and other offenses. According to the first information report (FIR), the suspects opened fire on police officers, held them hostage, and detained them during the protest. Ali Amin Gandapur is accused of misusing government resources, while Azam Swati allegedly provided financial backing to the demonstrators.

Investigations revealed that arrested individuals claimed they were instructed by PTI founder Imran Khan to gather at D-Chowk in Islamabad. Imran Khan is also named in the FIR for allegedly inciting party workers to carry out acts of violence against the state. Law enforcement agencies have intensified efforts to apprehend the remaining accused as further investigations continue.

On Saturday, normal life in Islamabad and Rawalpindi was severely disrupted for the second consecutive day due to ongoing PTI protests. Major highways and mobile services were suspended.

In Islamabad, mobile and internet services were interrupted, and Metro bus services were halted. Containers were placed at key entry and exit points of the cities, including Faizabad, D Chowk, and 26 No Chungi, to control the flow of protesters.

On Saturday evening, police started shelling in Jinnah Avenue and Blue Area, as a large number of PTI protesters pelted the forces with stones at China Chowk.

Severe clashes continued between police and protesters on Jinnah Avenue, with police personnel resorting to rubber bullets and tear-gas shelling near China Chowk, while protesters retaliated by throwing s