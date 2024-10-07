Governor Punjab vows to install Bilawal as Prime Minister

LAHORE: Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, stated that while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) suffered political losses due to its alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the party remains committed to seeing party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari become prime minister in the interest of the nation.

Speaking at a reception hosted by Rana Akram in Rahmanpura, Punjab on Monday, Governor Haider emphasised the need for good governance and accountability in the province.

“We must work for the betterment of our province, strictly adhering to merit and following a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption,” he said.

He added that positions of power are temporary and that he would leave his post with his head held high. “I came with dignity, and I will leave with dignity. My job is to work on merit, and now I will be going into the streets of Lahore, meeting the party loyalists who have dedicated their lives to the party, and re-engaging those disheartened workers,” he said.

Commenting on the current political alliance between PML-N and PPP, the governor remarked, “This is not a love alliance, but one born of necessity. The country cannot afford political experiments at this time. If Pakistan is not politically stable, nothing will improve.”

Governor Haider acknowledged that the PPP had faced political disadvantages due to the alliance but urged unity for the sake of the nation. “Protests are fine, but let us come together for the dignity and honour of the country,” he added.

He praised the upcoming visit of the Chinese president, noting that it came at a time when many other leaders were reluctant to visit Pakistan. “Foreign conspiracies, terrorism, and law-and-order issues have started again, but we must rise above these challenges,” he stated.

Referring to past political unrest, he criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), recalling the 2014 sit-in at D-Chowk and the attack on the state television headquarters. “When the Malaysian prime minister was here, security had to hold him back because of the PTI protests. Now, nine prime ministers are coming to Pakistan, and those who talk about closing roads cannot be called patriots,” he said.

The governor expressed optimism about the country’s future, pointing to signs of economic improvement. “Prices of petrol and inflation are decreasing, and the successful Shanghai conference will bring foreign investment. Please, for the sake of the poor, set aside political differences and come together to provide relief,” he urged.

He also advised PTI leadership to abandon its rigid stance, warning that if it continued with negative politics, the party would face destruction. “For the good of the country and themselves, they should use reason and think sensibly,” he said.