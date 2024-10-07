Controversy arises as Dr. Naik emphasises religious principles at orphan charity event

KARACHI: Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik faced public backlash after refusing to present awards to girls during a charity event at Pakistan Sweet Home.

The event, aimed at supporting orphaned children, included Dr. Naik as a guest to distribute awards. However, when girls were called on stage, Dr. Naik declined to interact with them, citing religious reasons.

He explained that he could not present the awards due to Islamic principles that prohibit physical contact with non-mehram individuals. The moment, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media. It triggered a storm of reactions, with mixed opinions about his stance.

In response to the criticism, Dr. Naik addressed the controversy at a public meeting held at the Governor House in Sindh. He shared that he attended the event expecting to meet orphaned children, not participate in a photo session. “I agreed to attend despite my busy schedule, but the orphans were left behind while the focus shifted to photographs,” he stated.

Dr. Naik elaborated that the girls were called “daughters” by the orphanage chairman, but he felt this did not alter religious boundaries. He expressed concern over cultural perceptions in Pakistan, contrasting them with those in India. He claimed that in India, Hindu audiences show greater respect for boundaries regarding interactions with women.

“I was shocked to receive criticism for my actions. What has happened to this country?” he remarked, urging the public to reconsider the values they uphold. He emphasized the importance of maintaining religious principles, stating that while it is acceptable to refer to girls as “daughters,” physical contact remains prohibited.

The incident has sparked a broader debate on cultural and religious norms around gender interactions in Pakistan.

Some have praised Dr. Naik for his adherence to religious values, calling him a role model for integrity. Others, however, argue that his approach is overly rigid and disconnected from contemporary societal norms.